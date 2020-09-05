Genealogy has become one of the most popular hobbies in America. But if you’ve done your share of family research you’ll agree with me when I say it’s not the least frustrating hobby in America. There are definitely less frustrating hobbies, maybe stamp collecting?
For me, there is no hobby like genealogy. I love a challenge and the thrill of solving a puzzle? Well, there’s nothing as gratifying. Here are some tips and tricks that I’ve learned over the years that can keep you from giving up.
Hang a simple penciled family chart where you research. There’s nothing more frustrating than having to take the time to find a date of death when you’re hot on the trail.
Use a document checklist so you don’t duplicate searches you’ve already done. I learned this lesson after spending hours looking for a marriage record only to find I had spent hours looking for it (with success) a couple years earlier when I found it in a stack of records the next day.
I have been doing French research since my genealogy journey began but recently “French Language Lifelines for the Anglo Genealogist” by Sandra Goodwin was released. This book has answered questions I didn’t know I had. Read how-to guides and books even when you think you know it all, because you don’t.
Early on, I searched for my mother, Noella, in a census record with no luck. I decided to search for her brother and there she was, "Doela." Don’t assume only the surnames are misspelled and always search sideways through close family members if you’re stumped.
Muster rolls for your ancestors in the military are fantastic but don’t stop there! Pension applications, bounty land warrant applications and pension payment records are where you can find the most genealogical information.
Searching for the Social Security record of a self-employed ancestor (think tailor or grocer) from the 1940s, with no luck? Until 1951, the system didn’t cover self-employed workers (along with many others) so be sure the record exists before you spend your valuable time!
If you can’t locate your ancestors in U.S. passenger lists, try looking north. In the 1890s steamship companies advertised the ease of sailing into Canada as a way to avoid the U.S. government’s strict immigrant inspections. They would then travel overland into the United States.
Family lore is a tale that’s been told for at least a few generations. Many of the stories can be quite exciting but rarely is the whole thing true. Don’t try to fit your research around the family lore. I’ve seen researchers try so hard to make the pieces fit that years later, they haven’t progressed their tree. Talk about frustrating! Our job is to examine the facts and discover what the truth is.
A friend reached out looking for advice after she’d fallen down a rabbit hole with her research. Seeing the abbreviation "NA" next to a female ancestor’s name on a document, she assumed it represented "Native American." Months later, she was nothing but frustrated after being unable to locate the Indian princess in her family. I suggested she look for the record’s “key” and there she learned NA stood for naturalized. Don’t assume you know what an abbreviation means.
If you reach a boiling point with a particular ancestor who seems to be playing hide and seek, take a break. Try a different family line or offer to help others. Not only do you give yourself a moment to breathe but you get to share your love and knowledge of genealogy with others.
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists. She is a board member as well as president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.