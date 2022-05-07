When I began my family research I focused on my mother’s family. Having lost her at a young age, I was much more connected to my dad’s Italian roots but knew little of her history. The research was easy, and it moved along at almost lightning speed. “Wow,” I thought, “genealogy is simple.” Little did I know that it's not the norm when researching our roots.
People of French-Canadian descent are fortunate in having ancestors whose lives have been well documented due to the strict record-keeping practices of the Catholic church in both France and Canada. Marriage, baptism, census, land and other records of genealogical importance are some of the easiest to find.
While you will often need to be able to search in and read at least some French, there are many large databases and digital record collections available online (I always keep a French-English dictionary handy for this reason). Many databases are free while others require a subscription. These are some of my favorites:
PRDH. Le Programme de Recherche en Démographie Historique has created a massive database that includes individuals residing in Quebec through about 1800. Baptisms, burials, marriages, naturalization records and more are included. This is likely the most complete database of early French-Canadian families available. There is a fee for complete access, but limited results are free. www.prdh-igd.com/en/home
Le Dictionnaire Tanguay. Cyprien Tanguay’s Dictionnaire Genealogique des Familles Canadiennes (Genealogical Dictionary of French-Canadian Families) is a seven-volume dictionary giving the genealogies of early French-Canadian colonists and their descendants. The records, which range from the late 1500s to about 1800, include family names, christening, marriage and burial dates, and often the exact town of origin in France. The volumes are now available for free (download a copy for yourself!) thanks to the National Library and Archives of Quebec. numerique.banq.qc.ca
Quebec Catholic Parish Registers. More than 1 million Catholic Parish registers have been digitized and are available online for free browsing. The registers from 1621 to 1979 contain baptisms, marriages and burials mainly for Quebec, but I have found limited Montreal and Trois-Rivieres records as well. www.familysearch.org/search/collection/1321742
Knowing the history of emigration can also help with your research. If you are unable to locate your ancestors in French-Canadian records, knowing what was happening in the world can shed some light on where you might find them.
A little history lesson: Between 1840 and 1930 roughly 900,000 French-Canadians left Canada to emigrate to the United States for work, including my ancestors. In the early years, emigrants tended to head for the northern parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, but with increased industrialization and the growth of the railroad, emigration began to shift to Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
But when the Great Depression took hold around 1930, the French-Canadian emigration was basically brought to a halt. Many previously booming companies moved to southern states for much lower labor costs. As a result, many French-Canadians lost their newly acquired jobs, gathered up their savings and returned to Canada. I can find my own French-Canadian ancestors in both U.S. and Canadian censuses, depending on the year. Knowing this helped me sort out the question of why one sibling is listed on a census as born in Canada, the next in the U.S. and the next again in Canada.
This is just a tip of the iceberg of what’s available to move your French-Canadian research forward, but hopefully it sets you off into the right direction. Let me know what you find and happy hunting!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits of Cambria is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
