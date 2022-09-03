Recently, my husband and I have been trying to lighten the load around our home. Together more than 20 years, when we combined our lives, we were too busy with kids, jobs and life to take the time to sort out our clutter properly. It has now become a matter of his, mine and ours equals too much stuff. But amid all the cleaning, we have found some real treasures.
I’m sure you have them, too. That manila envelope or folder with recipes written by your aunt or mother. Scribbled on a scrap of paper you’ll find an amazing custard pie recipe along with shorthand instructions on how to pickle beets. Kids, if you’re listening, this is how recipes were shared before email and Pinterest.
What I never noticed was the details in the margins. My grandmother’s bread and butter pickle recipe notes who she got the recipe from (her aunt), the year (it was written on their rent receipt) along with the amount she paid for each item in the recipe. Trash to anyone else, to a genealogist like me it gave a glimpse into the fact she had a close relationship with this aunt, and I also learned her landlord’s name and address and that money must have been extremely tight for her to be literally counting pennies; bonus being the most amazing bread and butter pickles recipe. In a scrapbook of recipes my mother-in-law saved, probably thinking she may try to make them one day, I’ve found envelopes from friends and family still in Hungary containing handwritten recipes with small notes of greeting.
Vintage cookbooks and handwritten recipes can help so much in your genealogy research. Society, church and school cookbooks have been around for years. I have a handful of little paperback cookbooks that hold my own recipes printed by my children’s elementary school and sold as a fundraiser. The thing is, even when I look back at my own recipe in these books it takes me right back to a specific time and place in my life. Never overlook the importance of adding these small details to an ancestor’s timeline. As you build that timeline, especially for females in your tree, her place in the world becomes more prominent.
Society cookbooks basically provide a member list of the organization. While not everyone participated, most women did as it was very important to be known as a worthy homemaker and cook. This list will establish who your ancestors’ neighbors and friends were, which can help in a sideway search. Was the cookbook based on a particular heritage or culture? Do the recipes focus on a specific area of the country? Rural or city? All of these are clues that can lead your research into a new direction.
Church and school fundraising cookbooks are another type that has genealogical value. Included are family names, dates, addresses and sometimes photos. Also note what the fundraiser supported as this was a cause important to your ancestor. You may even find a cookbook published by a newspaper that includes reader-submitted recipes. In most cases, the recipes originally appeared in the newspaper but were then combined and published. Take note of the “originally published date” so you can peek at that later.
Researching old recipes is about more than just learning what people ate in past generations. It’s about learning about the times and places in which an ancestor lived, which lets you know more about their lives and who they were as people. Always remember, if something was important to your ancestor, it is important to you as a researcher. Happy hunting!
