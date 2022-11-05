Throughout the year I receive so many wonderful emails from readers sharing stories of family lost and found, sending encouraging words of thanks as well as so many questions. I thought I’d share a handful of this year’s questions in the hope of helping other budding genealogists.
Can I find out everything about my family from online sources? Absolutely not. It’s estimated that only 10% of genealogical records are available online; the rest are in archives, courthouses, and libraries. Also, there’s nothing like researching “offline.” You’d be surprised what records you can find that you wouldn’t have known existed without an in-person visit.
Can you really research your family history for free online? If so, where do I start? Yes! There are billions of records available online for free. Check out Cyndi’s List for a trusted directory of free online resources and databases (www.cyndislist.com)
Why do I need to include sources for the information I add to my family tree if I’m not a professional? Citing sources most importantly serves as a reminder of where you found your information. As you get further into research this will be especially crucial if you find contradictory information.
If we have the same last name, we’re related at some point in history, right? Most people that ask this are trying to find an ancestral connection to a celebrity or famous person in history. Although it would simplify your research, having the same surname doesn’t automatically mean you’re related.
Is this really my coat of arms? There are hundreds of companies who will sell you “your family coat of arms” on a mug, shirt, or plaque. They look nice, and make great conversation starters, but most likely have nothing to do with your family. Coats of arms are granted to individuals, not families or surnames, and may rightfully be used only by the male line descendants of the person to whom the coat of arms was originally granted.
My ancestors are from Niagara County, do you have a file on my family? Niagara County Genealogical Society’s library does have genealogies published by people just like you who researched their own families. We also maintain surname files with information that has been submitted by other genealogists. If your family was extremely famous, you may find another researcher has done the research for you. But most of the time, the answer is no.
Can your genealogy society do my research for me? Sorry but no. We just don’t have enough people to do research for everyone who asks. We can do a look-up for members but that’s the extent of our capabilities. What we can do is teach you how to ask the right questions, where to look for the documents that back up the family stories, and how to put the clues together when the documents don’t tell a clear story. How? We hold numerous free classes throughout the year aimed at genealogists of all experience levels.
Will a DNA test tell me everything I want to know? Probably not. Especially at the beginning of your family history research. I am not an expert on DNA and genealogy. What I do know is that it will give you a general idea what region your ancestors came from. The tests compare your DNA to DNA from people in other countries and they look for regions that share the most commonalities for a match. To get the most out of a DNA test, you must upload your test results into a service like Ancestry and hope that relatives you don’t know have done the same thing. The best thing about a DNA test is that it can connect you with other branches of your family to see what research they’ve unearthed.
So many hours of research with no result! How do you stay focused? Because I love this work so much, people think I don’t get frustrated, but I do. Good reminders are: 1) Just know that it takes a long time to find answers sometimes, grab a coffee and settle in; 2) When something frustrates you, move on and come back to it later; 3) Remind yourself occasionally of what you’ve accomplished rather than what’s needed; 4) Repeat after me... what is worth having is worth working towards.
Genealogy research can be daunting. But everyone’s life is worth remembering and genealogy allows us the privilege of being caretakers to those memories. Make your list of gratitude during this month of Thanksgiving and remember to include all those who’ve paved the way. Happy hunting!
Freelance writer Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society, the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Niagara County Genealogical Society, for which she serves as board chair and president. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
