Niagara Hospice gearing up for spring bouquets

Staff and volunteers from Niagara Hospice are gearing up for the 2020 Spring Bouquet Sale. The sale will run March 2-8 with pre-sale bouquets being ordered throughout the month of February.
“It’s great to be thinking spring as we work with the community on getting this event together and spreading some beautiful spring blooms throughout Niagara County in early March,” Niagara Hospice event coordinator Allison Bolt said.
In 2019, the sale raised more than $30,000 to support hospice care in Niagara County.
“We want to keep this momentum going and growing!" Bolt said. "We are seeking more Niagara County businesses and organizations to participate in our Walk-Up Sale the week of March 2."
Bouquets sell for $8 each and there is no cost to any organization to participate, Bolt said. “We look forward to this sale each year and it’s a great way to get the whole Niagara County community involved to raise awareness about hospice services.”
Coordinators said volunteers are an integral part of the sale, from preparing materials, to selling at community walk up locations, to making the bouquet deliveries to businesses, schools and churches. If you are interested in volunteering for a couple of hours, one day during the sale or more, contact Bolt at 280-0766 or visit www.NiagaraHospice.org for more information.
