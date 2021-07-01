The "Art as Therapy" exhibit was unveiled Wednesday during an opening reception at the new art gallery at TReC, 616 Niagara St., Niagara Falls.
Students in the Niagara Visions PROS (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services) program’s Art for Mental Health class created the work that's on display and available for purchase. Each artist will also be featured in a short video that can be accessed through AReveryware, an augmented reality platform.
Community Missions’ Niagara Visions PROS program is a comprehensive, recovery-oriented program for individuals with psychiatric disabilities in Niagara County that integrates treatment, support, and rehabilitation in a manner that facilitates recovery. Participants in its Art for Mental Health class learn how they can incorporate art into their recovery.
“The work in this show is a representation of art created by people who experience mental illness,” said Sandie Crocker, art therapist at Niagara Visions PROS. “Producing art has brought them an escape. Many of us have experienced depression or anxiety in response to major events in our life. We realize how painful it can be.”
Proceeds from the sale of artwork will go directly to the artist and to support the Art for Mental Health class.
TReC is a co-working incubator operated by Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute. The exhibit, is in partnership with Community Missions.
“Our goal for TReC has always been for the space to be a platform, a place to showcase entrepreneurship, Niagara University, and our Niagara Falls community,” said Roscoe Naguit, TReC assistant director. “This partnership is another example of the artistic talent and vibrancy of Niagara Falls and its residents.”
For more information, please visit https://trecbyngti.com/
