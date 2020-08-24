Nonprofit educates to end financial hardship

Financial difficulties can happen any time, but as COVID-19 continues rage in many states, the amount of people affected grows. As that number increases, businesses have been coming out of nowhere, promising something that seems to be too good to be true — for a price.
That’s something to be wary of, said Noelle Carter, president and CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo Inc.
“When there’s a crisis, the for-profit companies pop up to take advantage and make a profit off of people with false claims,” she said.
Carter said that CCCS is a nonprofit that is focused on education. While it can’t pay your rent, or mortgage, its counselors will listen and tell you the truth, she said.
“We’re a neutral third party who can look at both ends of the equation and we know all the provisions of the CARES Act,” she said.
Carter said she anticipates more calls in the coming weeks as different CARES Act financial relief programs begin to expire. Some of those programs include the extra $600 a week for unemployment, and the automatic deferment of federal student loans. Carter also noted that there is no overarching federal protection from eviction. However, there are answers.
“We’re working people through the steps, helping them manage their finances by prioritizing bills,” she said. “We recommend they reach out for help, maybe with a nonprofit like Consumer Credit, but also to your creditors to see what their situation is.”
“The worst thing to do is to stick your head in the sand,” said Carter. “It can’t hurt to reach out for help.”
By becoming educated on options – and rights – the best possible scenario can come true, Carter said. If a creditor makes a mistake and doesn’t give an option that has been legally provided, its possible to argue the point.
“Talk to a supervisor, not everyone knows all the options and that person you talk to may just not know, that why it’s important to know your rights before you call,” Carter said, and that individuals can always call CCCS to talk to someone about possible paths to financial stability.
“We’re seeing a lot of people who are uncertain of their future,” Carter said. “They’re being cautious and want an overview of their financials, which we can help with.”
Brian Smith, director of planning and development for Lockport, said the city has enjoyed a good relationship, not only with CCCS, but also with other organizations from Buffalo like PUSH.
Smith said the City of Lockport has teamed up with CCCS to bring virtual workshops to the area, the next one being “Managing Your Credit During a Crisis,” which will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“We’re thankful we’ve been able to bring them, with all their resources, into Lockport,” he said, noting the city has been the beneficiary of grants to fight city blight, a situation often contributed to by a lack of fiscal responsibility.
“We want to help people not end up in that situation,” Smith said.
The meeting can be registered for online at https://lockportny.gov/cccs-offering-virtual-workshop-budgeting-during-financial-uncertainty/.
