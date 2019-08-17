Members of Lakes Plains Players who make up the cast of “Nunsense” say it’s not your typical show, but the five who play the “unusual” nuns can’t wait to do it again.
“We’re not just performing,” said Carol Blumrick of Middleport, who with Kathy Bleiler-Dick of Lockport has been in the cast for 26 years. “We’re out interacting with the audience. Every show is a little bit different.”
The five members of Lake Plains Players will again put on the play due to requests from several local wineries. They will perform the “Nunsense I” version of the musical at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leonard Oakes Estate Winery and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Spring Lake Winery.
There are nine versions of “Nunsense,” and the Lake Plains Players have done six of them, Blumrick said.
“Nunsense I” is her personal favorite.
This year’s cast includes Blumrick as Sister Amnesia, Bleiler-Dick of Lockport as Sister Hubert, Debbie Rey of Lockport as the Reverend Mother, Theresa Werth of Williamsville, formerly of Middleport, as Sister Robert Anne and Laurie Bragg of Lockport as Sister Leo.
Bleiler-Dick says she has literally grown up in this show.
“I wasn’t even married yet when I was first in it,” she said. “I’ve since gotten married, had children and now they’re in college. I’m finally the age I’m supposed to be in the show.”
Interestingly enough, Bragg works for Catholic Charities in Buffalo.
Blumrick said the one thing she would like to pay tribute to is the fact that, although a good portion of the original nuns have moved on, they are still an ongoing part of Lake Plains Players. The past original director was Tony Busch of Lockport. Original cast members were Linda Covell of Lockport as Reverend Mother, Trisha Stacey of Medina as Sister Robert Anne and Bonnie Fox-Garrity as Sister Leo.
Their new consulting director is Lyndonville native Michael Flanagan, who pops into rehearsal occasionally to give them tips.
Other originals who are coming back this year are drummer Paul Allison of Amherst; Wayne Blumrick of Middleport, who plays synthesizer; and Kathie Same of Medina, rehearsal accompanist.
Matt Prohaska will be accompanist for the performance, as Same will be attending her class reunion.
The cast recently went on a “nun retreat” at Blumrick’s home, where they dressed in their habits and took some funny candid photos, posing in prayer along the canal, with inflatable flamingoes and on motorcycles.
Even at rehearsal, they couldn’t help but “ham it up,” especially the mischievous Sister Robert Anne, who made rabbit ears behind Sister Amnesia’s head during a photo shoot and referred to her as “Sister Dimentia.” Werth said her role is to throw everybody off.
Blumrick said she has done the production so many times she could do it in her sleep.
Tickets for the Friday performance at Leonard Oakes Estate Winery at are $10 and may be purchased at www.lakeplainsplayers.org or at the door.
Tickets for Spring Lake Winery at 7373 Rochester Rd., Lockport are $18 and include hors d’oeuvres. They may be purchased at www.springlakewinery.com.
