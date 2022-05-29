Oakwood Chronicles: Honoring veterans this Memorial Day

There are more than 1,000 veterans buried in Oakwood, whose service ranged from the Revolutionary War to the present day. Portage Road itself, on which Oakwood sits, was a route connecting Fort Niagara and Fort Schlosser, both of which played important roles in the War of 1812. Oakwood is the final resting place of many veterans of that war, and too many others.
Some of those resting include the Porters, of course, who are well-known. Others include:
• Civil War era Army nurses Elizabeth Letitia Porter, Margaret Elizabeth Breckinridge, and Julia Averill Griffen were the subject of previous articles; 16-year old Civil War soldier Daniel Cohn; and Col. Charles B. Gaskill.
• Dr. Henry Hardwicke, a WWI Army medical officer who went on to align himself with the Spiritualist Movement. Hardwicke was the grandson of Revolutionary War Minute Man Jesse Ware, also buried at Oakwood. Hardwicke embraced spiritualism and its belief in communication with the dead, writing a book in 1930 entitled, Voices From Beyond, and giving lectures on the topic.
• Turner B. Bryant, a WWII vet who died in 1981. According to an on-line article written by Michelle Kratt, “Bryant served valiantly in the US Navy during WWII. He saw action in six major naval engagements in the South Pacific. He was honored by the Niagara Community Center when he returned home to Niagara Falls on his first leave in over two years of active duty service.”
Oakwood is a working cemetery, and we are honored to continue serving veterans we may have known who have gone to the rest in our own times.
Among them, readers, are these neighbors of ours, whose death notices ran in this paper:
• William F. Young of Youngstown, died aged 100. During WW II he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1942 aboard the USS Lamberton and the USS Iowa in the Pacific Theater until his honorable discharge in 1946.
• Edward A. Fields, Veteran of the US Air Force.
• Alfred E. 'Big Al' McDonell, United States Navy, wounded in the Korean War.
• Marl A. Lymburner, served in the U.S. Army from September 15, 1942 until his honorable discharge as Sergeant on December 22, 1945.
• Edward J. Lail, who died in 2019 at age 81. Lail served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1966. Later he worked as a pastry chef at the Red Coach Inn. When he died with no family, the funeral home was expecting just the officiating priest and the Military Honor Guards. Instead, more than 30 people showed up, from as far away at Fort Drum, when the word spread that a veteran would be buried with no one to grieve him.
This weekend, we each have the chance to honor these, and all veterans. Oakwood Cemetery Association will hold a short service to remember those who have been buried at Oakwood in the past year, and to honor the memory of our military residents, beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday in the Veteran’s Section in the front of the cemetery flag.
Join us.
Oakwood Chronicles is a monthly feature about some of the more famous residents — and employees — at Oakwood Cemetery. For more information, visit www.oakwoodniagara.org.
