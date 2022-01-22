Oakwood Chronicles: New crematory ushers in new era

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%.