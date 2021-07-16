Oakwood Chronicles: Pavloffs: “Tragedy kept happening”

“This family is cursed, in a way.”
Such was the rumination of Corinne “Corky” McCowen Squires, who spoke with me about a tragedy that befell the Pavloff family.
It was to be the first of many.
“Tragedy kept happening.”
The incident that occurred July 4, 1927 still must rank as one of the most horrific in the city’s peacetime history, perhaps second only to the Moonglow fire in 1957. It illustrates – as so many stories do – that life can change in an instant. So many lives.
For Mary Adams (nee Pintos, original spelling Adamis) and Samuel Pavloff, life was presumably pretty good up to that day. He was a member of the Plumbers Union. She had been widowed with three children but later became the common-law wife of Samuel. Together the two had five more children, ranging in age from 3 to 16 years.
That holiday fell on a Monday. The records of the National Weather Service show that particular day had a record low temperature of just 46 degrees. The sun wouldn’t set that evening until 8:59 p.m. One can imagine that at 7:55 p.m., there was unlikely to be blinding sun and certainly was no snow.
So what caused the car, driven by Samuel at that precise time, and carrying Mary and six of the children - Andrew, Michael, Theodore, Margaret, Walter, and Carl – to cross the tracks in front of a train going 30 mph at the crossing located at the intersection of Sugar Street (Hyde Park Boulevard) and Buffalo Avenue? The car was split, the people tossed in the air. The only one to survive – cruelly enough – was the person driving.
Imagine living with that.
To make matters even more painful, after the services held at the Cobler Funeral Home (Main Street) and at Holy Trinity Church (East Falls and 14th streets), the funeral cortege set off to Trinity Cemetery in Lewiston. The broken father and bereft stepsons led the procession of several hundred people. It took a fair number just to be pall bearers, after all, and with so many dead there was a huge number of mourners. Newspaper accounts of the day describe Samuel as beside himself; among the dead were all his own biological offspring and one stepson, and of course his life partner, 38-year-old Mary.
He was left with Mary’s oldest sons, Martin and John; John, in particular, was said to be inconsolable, barely able to hold himself upright during the days that followed.
At Trinity, arrangements had been made to inter the remains in consecrated grounds. But upon arrival, the three remaining family members saw that the cemetery had prepared three graves together in consecrated ground and four more in a non-adjacent, non-consecrated area.
Unwilling to see the family members eternally separated in this way, the whole entourage set off for Oakwood, where the deceased remained in the vault until decisions could be made. Soon, all seven bodies were buried in one plot, and seven identical markers, nearly touching one another, were erected.
Squires, the granddaughter of John Adams, explained that life had more sorrow in store for John.
His wife of 27 years, Julia, was struck by a car and killed in 1950.
His daughter, Squires’ mother, died of smoke inhalation at the age of 39.
And in the 1940s, he had a falling out with the only full blood relative left him, his brother Martin. They never spoke again.
Squires told me her grandfather never spoke of the Pavloff family tragedy. In fact, she knew nothing about it until a cousin started researching family history and came upon the story.
“No one ever said a word.”
Still, not passing on the story didn’t seem to cause tragedy to abate.
Squires lost a brother when he was just 43 years of age, another at 42, and, the greatest burden of all, lost her own daughter, aged just 45. She herself has cheated death by having open heart surgery to correct the same anomaly that took her brothers.
Considering that original accident, Squires wonders what happened. Why did the car cross the tracks? Did it stall? Did Samuel misjudge the train’s speed? How could this happen? How could any of it happen?
And Samuel Pavloff? He is believed to have remained in the Falls for some time and eventually traveled to and died in 1952 in Seabring, Ohio. Thus, he is not buried with his too-soon taken family.
Martin lived about an hour outside New York City. He, like his brother, never spoke of the accident.
There is a saying that goes ‘the strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us, but those who win battles we know nothing about.’
How true it is. Thanks for the chat, Corky.
