Olcott United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor 

After 29 years of service, Reverend Richard Kempton has retired from Olcott United Methodist Church, and Brian Scott, a Newfane native, has taken over.
Scott still lives in Newfane with his parents Mr and Mrs. Merle Scott.
Scott is a certified Lay Minister and has been assigned as pastor at Olcott Methodist Church.
He graduated from Newfane Central School District in 1988 and then enlisted in the United States Navy. He served for 10 years. Currently, he is employed at Murphy Appliances in Lockport.
All are invited to attend worship each Sunday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m. and meet the new pastor.
