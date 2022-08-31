In 1982, the cost of a first-run movie ticket in the United States was $3. These days in some cities, you can pay $20 for seats for premium showtimes.
Was any 2022 film worth such a steep price? I don’t think so. I certainly haven’t seen a new or recent release meriting that kind of cost. What movie would be worth $20? Probably the restored, uncut, 227-minute version of “Lawrence Of Arabia” from 1962 on the largest screen possible with extraordinary sound.
The current average ticket price, which includes discounted seats for seniors, students and children, is $9.17 in the United States.
What’s especially important about 40 years ago is that many movie lovers, scholars and reviewers consider 1982 to be the best year for films since the Golden Age Of Hollywood, which is accepted to have run from 1915 to 1965, although most people consider the studio era of the '30s, '40s and '50s to constitute the true Golden Age.
Movies released in 1982 make up an extraordinary list. More on that later.
On National Cinema Day, which is this Saturday, The Cinema Foundation, the donor-supported non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, is giving American movie fans a present.
Tickets at most theaters across the country will only be $3 for every movie, every showtime, and every format. In Buffalo-Niagara, this includes the AMC, Regal, and Dipson chains, as well as the North Park.
In a press release, The Cinema Foundation stated that the one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, “bringing together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies.” Special previews of upcoming films will be shown, and an extended edition of this year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be screened in selected theaters.
Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said, “after this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing and offer a thank you to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet.”
The Associated Press reported that Labor Day weekend is historically one of the slowest weekends for theaters. If organizers consider National Cinema Day a success, it could become an annual event.
In metro Buffalo, $3 gets you into the North Park’s two Saturday evening showings of “Chicken Strips: The Trials And Tribulations Of Becoming A Garage Band,” which is a locally-made narrative feature about a group of friends trying to organize themselves into a cohesive rock and roll unit. Director, co-writer and producer Colin Taylor, who also plays Kyle, was born, raised and educated in Buffalo. According to a statement, Taylor has “been making films with my friends ever since I was a kid and loved storytelling. ‘Chicken Strips’ is a passion project I have been working on since 2017, and I am excited to share it with the world.”
Regarding 1982, the list of movies released is genuinely extraordinary. Here are 40 titles for the 40 years that have gone by.
How about these popular entertainments? “Tootsie,” “Diner,” “Fast Times At Ridgemont High,” "The World According To Garp,” “Poltergeist,” “An Officer And A Gentleman,” “Author! Author!,” “Shoot The Moon,” “The Verdict,” “Francis,” “My Favorite Year,” “Night Shift,” “Personal Best,” “Deathtrap” and “The Year Of Living Dangerously.”
1982 includes two motion pictures with strong Buffalo connections. The romantic comedy “Best Friends” stars Burt Reynolds and Goldie Hawn and was shot in Buffalo on Summit Avenue, between Jewett Parkway and West Oakwood Place, just around the corner from architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s magnificent Darwin Martin Complex. Scenes were also filmed at the Central Terminal. “Making Love” is the first major American studio drama with a gay relationship (Michael Ontkean and Harry Hamlin) as the focal point of the film. The screenplay is written by Buffalo’s Barry Sandler, who graduated from Kenmore West High School.
If you appreciate major directors of the era, there’s Richard Attenborough’s “Gandhi,” Walter Hill’s “48 Hours,” Martin Scorsese’s “The King Of Comedy,” Steven Spielberg’s “E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Alan J. Pakula’s “Sophie’s Choice,” John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “One From The Heart,” Werner Herzog’s “Fitzcarraldo,” Costa-Gavras’ “Missing” and Woody Allen’s “A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy.”
Musicals sang and danced aplenty in 1982, including “Victor/Victoria,” “Grease 2,” “The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas” and “Annie.” Science fiction dazzled with Harrison Ford in Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner,” the original “Tron” and “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” which many, myself included, consider to be the best “Star Trek” adventure. Sylvester Stallone boxed his way back into the ring with “Rocky III” and introduced the character of Rambo in “First Blood.”
There was a new eerily mythic “Cat People,” which is directed by Paul Schrader and stars Nastassja Kinski and Malcolm McDowell. Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot (Peter Ustinov) showed up again to hunt for clues in “Evil Under The Sun.”
For folks who love their movies over-the-top, or even mesmerizing, there were two fantastical imagist delights: the psychological drama “Pink Floyd – The Wall,” and the experimental “Koyannisqatsi: Life Out Of Balance” with music by Philip Glass and breathtaking cinematography from Ron Fricke.
New films released so far in 2022 can’t hold a candle to the treasures that were delivered to audiences in 1982. I wish The Cinema Foundation had booked some of the wonderful classics from 1982 to watch on a large theater screen.
Regardless, $3 to sit in a theater will be a wonderful opportunity for many to continue, and for some to recapture, the moviegoing experience.
