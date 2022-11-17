Within the past few years, we have seen the release of three motion picture versions of the morality fable “The Adventures Of Pinocchio” by Italy’s Carlo Collodi.
The story about Pinocchio, the wooden boy who was created for companionship for himself by an elderly and lonely woodcarver named Geppetto, was made most famously by Walt Disney in 1940 as an animated cartoon. In all the versions, Geppetto is heartbroken over personal losses in his life.
Filled with sprightly songs, Disney’s “Pinocchio” tells the tale of the frisky wooden boy who counts among his friends a talking cricket named Jiminy and a benevolent and beautiful Blue Fairy. Among his enemies are an angry whale and delinquent boys turned into donkeys at a place called Pleasure Island. For audiences, the message was plaintive and sweetly innocent: It’s always better to tell the truth.
Collodi’s novel began as a series of columns that appeared in newspapers from 1881 to 1882. The popular stories were filled with encouragement for the unification of the kingdoms and territories that would become Italy. The underlying theme was people working together. They also celebrated a hearty work ethic for all future Italians. In 1883, Collodi’s tales were turned into a book.
Over the years, there have been 15 movies mining Collodi’s words for visual delights; however, not all of them score high.
There is director Matteo Garrone’s live-action 2019 Italian version with Robert Benigni as Geppetto. Titled “Pinocchio,” it’s quite stylish, beautifully made, and has its charms. This past September, Disney released its own live-action, Robert Zemeckis-directed edition, also titled “Pinocchio,” with Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The movie looks good, but it lacks energy and comes across as a flat exercise in corporate synergy. Both films are streaming.
Now we have what’s robustly called “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” I don’t know if this title is being used to differentiate it from all the other cinematic adventures or that it’s a warning from del Toro regarding content.
If you know his work, including the recent “Nightmare Alley,” which was partially shot in Buffalo, or his best picture and director Oscar winner “The Shape Of Water,” then you know del Toro is a filmmaker who celebrates the ability of adults to handle mature, sometimes bizarre, often horrific, on-screen material. Directing credit is shared between del Toro and artist and stop-action animator Mark Gustafson.
The word I’ve chosen to describe del Toro’s interpretation of Collodi’s writing is: terrifying. As in, do not take a young child to see this movie.
Jacquie Walker, my anchorwoman when I reviewed films for WIVB-TV, would often ask me about certain movies: “Is this suitable for children?” I would usually preface my response with: “well, parents know their own kids.”
I was thrilled by how terrifying del Toro and his co-screenwriter Patrick McHale have made this “Pinocchio.” It’s genuinely scary and the wooden boy is faced with some truly knock-you-out-of-your-comfort-zone situations. and I’m not just writing about the weird and cruel Count Volpe (voiced by Christoph Waltz) who runs a twisted traveling carnival and abuses his off-the-wall, manic pet monkey (voiced by Cate Blanchett).
I’m also not merely writing about a creepy character called Podesta, who is a Fascist Italy government official, or his bullying mini-Fascist son, Candlewick, who is in Pinocchio’s school. The movie is set in the 1930s.
I’m alluding to a number of things in my warning to keep the kids away. A conniving conspiratorial priest? He’s around. A grotesque Sea Beast (more than a whale, much more) is the waterborne monster that swallows Geppetto. For spoiler reasons, I can’t reveal one specific scene of terror; therefore, you’ll have to trust me on the advisory about children.
This retelling of Collodi’s novel about a wooden puppet who comes to life and dreams of becoming a real boy looks outstanding. The movie’s animation artistry is superb. Tilda Swinton voices the Wood Sprite (a fairy), who holds the key to whether or not Pinocchio can stay a real boy. David Bradley is the caring Master Geppetto. Intermittent songs are unassuming.
When Pinocchio does come to life, he’s not a particularly well-behaved child. He loves making mischief and playing tricks on people. He’s beyond rambunctious.
The character whose task it is to be Pinocchio’s conscience is Sebastian J. Cricket (voiced by Ewan McGregor). Mr. Cricket is droll and delivers some good comic lines and visuals.
Should you ever be in Tuscany, pop into the lovely countryside community of Collodi, between Lucca and Florence, north of Pisa, for an afternoon. It’s where little Carlo Collodi’s mother was from and where he grew up. There’s a very small amusement park nearby with Pinocchio-themed rides, and the entire area is an adorably happy tribute to Pinocchio. Some American friends and I were staying at a villa in Camigliano, not far from Lucca, and we went to Collodi for a few hours. The 16th-century villa is a gorgeously restored former Capuchin Friars monastery, which was renovated by Italian friends of mine.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which will be playing at the North Park Theatre beginning Nov. 23 before it streams on Netflix in December, is all about familial love and the inherent risks of disobeying others.
Throughout the film, Pinocchio really does want to learn the true meaning of life. He understands that having a conscience is essential to how he’ll guide his behavior. He’s eager to meet his father’s expectations, but sometimes, it’s just plain tough, and dangerous, growing up.
I’m thrilled that del Toro has created, alongside his expert production team, a fairytale for adults. This is one of my favorite movies of the year.
