Classical music orchestra conductors seem like naturals for being a character in a movie. Their power, passion, and theatricality could even create, if taken to the extreme, their own special kind of action film.
There are a number of documentaries about conductors. The most interesting of the ones I’ve seen is “Antonia: A Portrait Of The Woman,” which follows the life of Antonia Brico, a Dutch-born pianist and conductor. The 1974 film is directed by singer Judy Collins and Jill Godmilow. Collins was taught classical piano as a child by Brico. She made her public debut at age 13, performing Mozart’s “Concert For Two Pianos.”
Brico and Collins split up as teacher and student because of the latter’s move towards folk music. “Antonia: A Portrait Of The Woman” offers keen insights into anti-female gender bias in the field of conducting. It was nominated for an Academy Award for best feature documentary.
Two excellent narrative movies about conductors include the 1948 version of writer-director Preston Sturges’s version of “Unfaithfully Yours,” a genuinely hilarious dark screwball comedy starring Rex Harrison as the maestro. The 1984 “Unfaithfully Yours” is a lukewarm remake with Dudley Moore as the conductor.
“Once More, With Feeling!” is another winner. The delightful 1960 romantic comedy is directed by Stanley Donen and based on a Broadway play. It stars Yul Brynner as an ego-driven, temperamental conductor, whose wife, played by the wonderful Kay Kendall in her final screen performance, is a harpist who acts as the go-between for her husband when dealing with the orchestra’s board of directors. Kendall would have become one of the legendary screen comediennes had she not died at age 32 of acute myeloid leukemia. “Once More, With Feeling!” is a shining legacy to her talent.
Two other feature films showcase the importance of conductors in unusual ways. In Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (the superb 1956 version of his own 1934 mystery), composer Bernard Herrmann not only wrote the music score for the picture, but he also plays the conductor during the terrific suspense thriller’s essential concert sequence; the only on-screen appearance as a character during his career. In the animated classic “Fantasia,” from 1940, Leopold Stokowski, notable for conducting the Philadelphia Orchestra, is a vital live-action element during the animated interpretations of famous movements from classical music.
This brings me to Lydia Tar, who, in the often fascinating, sometimes exasperating “Tar,” is a classical music conductor unlike any I’ve seen in a motion picture. Now playing in theaters, “Tar” is an uncompromising cinematic microscope examining creativity and the refusal to compromise. Cate Blanchett plays Lydia with a fierce, laser-like dedication to her character’s myriad desires and demons. An Oscar nomination for best actress is assured.
The movie is written, directed, and co-produced by Todd Field, the screenwriter-director of the extraordinary, multiple Academy Award-nominated “In The Bedroom” from 2001. Field received nominations for co-screenwriter and co-producer for that film. Well-known as an actor, he hasn’t directed a feature since his 2006 psychological drama “Little Children,” for which he was also co-nominated for a screenplay Oscar.
At the heart of “Tar” is the world famous conductor Lydia’s obsessive commitment to recording a live performance of Mahler’s challenging 5th Symphony with the Berlin Philharmonic. She is endlessly in motion, traveling between homes in New York and Germany, selecting replacements for orchestra musicians during blind auditions, and discussing the business and art of music with colleagues (such as conductor Eliot Kaplan (Mark Strong), who is also an investment banker).
Tar is also trying to find stability regarding three key women in her life. They include her personal assistant Francesca (Noemie Merlant), a rising young cellist named Olga (Sophie Kauer), and Sharon (Nina Hoss), the Berlin orchestra’s concertmaster, who is also Lydia’s wife.
Field’s original screenplay examines gender bias, the emotional and psychological hold the famous have when overseeing enthralled, sometimes overwhelmed, students in a social media-controlled world, and the need for some people to recalibrate all that they know and have done because what they know and have done may no longer be viable or acceptable.
During a spellbinding dialogue scene, Lydia uses both her knowledge of music and her verbal skills to psychologically defeat Max (Zethphan Smith-Gneist), a male music student pressing forward with his views about diversity and intellectual power. After Lydia’s daughter is bullied at school, she has no compunctions about warning the other girl with soft-spoken threats that send a chilling message the terrified child quickly comprehends.
The superb-looking movie opens with an extended on-stage interview of Tar. Blanchett is mesmerizing here, and she’s even more mesmerizing when we are quickly taken to an extended Philharmonic rehearsal. Director Field fragments Lydia’s locations, and there are times when you have to think about exactly where you are. Some of the conversations are whispered to the point of being abstract. Lydia has concerning dreams and is alarmed about noises she hears while jogging. Her central sense of peace becomes shaken. Will it become shattered? If so, how?
Lydia ignores the feeling that the reality around her is being altered. What she cares about with utterly ironclad conviction is that the only thing that matters is her interpretation of Mahler and her recording of the symphony.
How can anyone in her circle of family, colleagues, and associates not understand this? Why would anyone not appreciate the brilliance she believes she brings to her beloved composer’s great music? No audience member could possibly be discontent.
As the well-acted “Tar” scales the mountain of changing cultural options, Lydia’s focus is that nothing must stand in her way. Failure is unacceptable. And, if she does fail, will it stop her from starting over?
