At the beginning of the star-studded comedy caper “Amsterdam,” there’s a title card that reads: “A lot of this really happened.” Truth be told, if anything shown in the movie “really happened,” then the history of the world between 1918 and 1933 really was nothing more than a clown car of chaos. And, equally unfunny.
The film essentially begins in New York City. I write “essentially” because “Amsterdam” plays fast and loose with locales and rapidly switches among them. Suffice it to write that we journey from the borough of Manhattan in New York in 1933, then we’re off to World War I in 1918 in France, only to head for the actual city of Amsterdam for a brief stop after the war. We ultimately jump back to Manhattan for the long remainder of what is, at 134 minutes, a movie that feels very long. Is the audience supposed to consider New York as being the “New Amsterdam?” Your guess is as good as mine.
If while watching “Amsterdam” you get the sense you’re being played like the puppet in a Jack-In-The-Box toy, that’s not your fault. Writer-director David O. Russell clearly thinks he’s written a comedy, and he definitely gets a kick out of playing with the audience’s expectations. The result of his failed aspirations are that the screenplay hardly has any genuine laughs (I smiled a couple of times and laughed once) and the audience is taken for a ride to nowhere.
Believe me when I advise you that one of Russell’s grandest schemes for a joke is that the fake eyeball of one of the central characters keeps popping out of his head and rolls around the floor?
How did we get to the errant rolling eyeball? Stay with me here.
The film, which is available only in theaters, revolves around a friendship among three Americans. At least we think each is an American — Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie) speaks French like a native; therefore, doubts are allowed. Before the trio hangs out in Amsterdam for a bit, Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) becomes permanently scarred from fighting in World War I, during which he lost one eye. While in the military, he becomes friends with a wounded American named Harold Woodman (John David Washington), who is Black and fought on the French side because the United States military wasn’t integrated.
In the hospital, they meet Valerie, who is their nurse. She collects the shrapnel from the bodies of the soldiers under her care and makes sculptures with them. She also makes teapots and photographic collages. Additionally, she likes to have fun and concocts a way to set Burt and Harold free from the confines of the hospital.
Jump back to New York City in 1933. Burt is now a doctor, who performs plastic surgery on disfigured people. Harold is a lawyer. Director Russell, taking a page from one of French director Francois Truffaut’s great films, has already positioned Valerie as the Catherine to the guys’ Jules and Jim; however, she suddenly becomes absent.
Meanwhile, there’s a mystery involving the death of Harold and Burt’s former superior office (Ed Begley Jr.), and they are framed for his murder. Two lackadaisical New York detectives played by Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola show up. Harold and Burt want to prove their innocence, and they reconnect with Valerie.
A problem is that we don’t seem to be getting anywhere. There’s a lot of repetition and fake eyeball rolling, but at last, it’s here that Russell, with quite a bit of time left in the movie, plays his ace-in-the-hole. At least he thinks it’s an ace-in-the-hole.
Did I mention the spies? Well, there are spies. Actors Michael Shannon and Mike Myers enter the goings-on with more will-o-the-wisp attitude than we might expect as spies who are also bird lovers. They promise future contact. Not quite furtive, but the film has dangled so many plot participles that you’re to be forgiven if you yell at the theater screen.
Scenes drag on. Characters seem to be in different movies. The film looks terrific because of Judy Becker’s superior production values, but good grief, where are we headed?
There are still almost 30 minutes to go when Robert De Niro arrives. And, we discover where we’re headed. De Niro plays a beloved war hero who has been roped into speaking for a gathering of military veterans who have a political secret. He has a lot of firm caveats about his speech. Involved in this off-kilter and sluggish section, which goes on and on and on, are the married couple Tom and Libby (Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy). Tom is Valerie’s sister, and for the record, she has disappeared again. Why, Tom, why?
As director Russell has warned us, there’s some “truth” to the goings-on. In the 1930s, some Americans, including corporate bosses, allegedly wanted to overthrow the U.S. government and unite the country with fascist leaders in Europe. Russell has sent America his version of a warning. Point taken, but couldn’t he have done it better?
“Amsterdam” should have been played as crisp farce, with fast-paced overlapping dialogue such as we get in motion pictures from director Howard Hawks. Or in the form of flawless satire like we see in Stanley Kubrick’s brilliant “Dr. Strangelove.”
Alas, we’re left with limp and languid. As I walked out of the theater, someone asked me what I thought of the film. I quickly said it was “one of worst movies I’ve seen in ten years.” I haven’t changed my opinion since that afternoon.
