The countdown has begun.
After being closed for two years of construction that cost more than $200 million, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, one of the world’s great art museums and a jewel in Buffalo-Niagara’s cultural crown, will soon unveil its gleaming new glass wing, as well as extensive interior renovations to its existing building from 1905 and architect Gordon Bunshaft’s 1962 modernist addition.
The official ribbon cutting ceremony is set for June 12. A number of special exhibitions and a celebratory gift to the community of free admission for an extended period will herald the long-awaited return of the modern art treasures that dazzle and delight museum-goers.
But first, there’s time to get used to the gallery’s new name. Be prepared to greet the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.
While you’re practicing saying its name, you can watch a group of movies in which a passion for art and its creative muse are highlighted. They prove that there are many reasons why artists and collectors become inspired.
A VERY GOOD CAPER. One of the most accomplished and entertaining motion pictures about art, and the obsession it can engender, is “The Thomas Crown Affair,” a heist film from 1999. It’s a lively and engaging remake of the 1968 release of the same title, which isn’t about art at all. The new version stars Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, and a terrific supporting cast that includes Denis Leary, Faye Dunaway, Frankie Faison and Ben Gazzara. Brosnan plays a mega-millionaire obsessed with certain paintings at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in Manhattan. Fun trivia fact: Dunaway, playing a psychiatrist, also stars in the original in the insurance investigator role now played by Russo in the update.
AN ARTIST’S LIFE. The excellent biographical picture “Pollock,” from 2000, stars Ed Harris, who also directed, as combative abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock. Marcia Gay Harden received a supporting actress Academy Award for her role as artist Lee Krasner, Pollock’s long-suffering wife. The story burrows deep inside Pollock’s fiercely independent persona. Harris was nominated for a best actor Oscar.
SEEKING JUSTICE. Helen Mirren stars as Maria Altmann in 2015’s richly detailed “Woman In Gold.” Altmann is an elderly Jewish refugee living in Los Angeles, who is compelled to fight the government of Austria to reclaim a now-iconic painting of her aunt, which is called “Portrait Of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.” The beautiful and symbolistic work of art, painted by Gustav Klimt, was stolen by the Nazis in Vienna before the start of World War II. The case went to the United States Supreme Court.
ONE OF THE MASTERS. There are a number of movies about Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, but I think the two best are “At Eternity’s Gate,” which stars an outstanding Willem Dafoe as the artist and explores the idea that he didn’t commit suicide, but, instead, was killed. From 2018, the exquisite-looking biographical drama is directed by real-life artist Julian Schnabel. Also good is “Vincent & Theo,” which is director Robert Altman’s powerful look at the painter’s life. The 1990 exploration of the close relationship between the two van Gogh brothers stars a riveting Tim Roth as a compulsive Vincent.
THE MUSE. “Girl With A Pearl Earring” explores the hold painter Johannes Vermeer (Colin Firth) has over his housemaid Griet (Scarlett Johansson), in a gorgeous looking, well-acted, but deeply unnerving story about the creative desires that drive the artist to torment the young girl, whose station in life is to respect and serve others. The result of their contentious closeness was a famous work of art from a man who created only a few dozen paintings. Peter Webber directed the 2003 movie from the novel of the same name by Tracy Chevalier.
PORTRAITURE. A little-seen, but captivating, drama from 2017 is “Final Portrait.” It’s about famed painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, who was Swiss, not Italian, and details his effort to properly capture the essence of writer James Lord (played by an excellent Armie Hammer), a young man and a friend who served in U.S. military intelligence during World War II. Set in Paris in 1964, Giacometti seems incapable of finishing the portrait, continually asking Lord to come back for more sessions. Giacometti, who is acted by a superb Geoffrey Rush, uses the act of painting to avoid having to deal with his constantly complaining wife. Stanley Tucci directs from his original screenplay, offering unique insights into the creative process.
ALWAYS AN ARTIST. “Gods And Monsters” is about celebrated filmmaker James Whale, who moved to Hollywood from England and, in only 11 years, directed 21 features, including two iconic horror masterpieces: the original “Frankenstein,” which stars Boris Karloff as The Monster (1931) and “Bride Of Frankenstein,” with Karloff and Elsa Lanchester (1935).
Although he made movies, Whale always considered himself a representational artist first because of his love for painting and drawing. The film is about his passion for art as a means of exploring the emotional traumas he suffered seeing young men die when he was a soldier during World War I — the bloom of youth destroyed.
"GODS & MONSTERS” (1998), which is written and directed by Bill Condon, is based on an interpretation of Whale’s life as captured in the fascinating novel “Father Of Frankenstein” by Christopher Bram. Condon received the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay. Also nominated were Ian McKellen (best actor), who stars as Whale, and Lynn Redgrave (supporting actress), who plays his housekeeper.
In the movie, Whale, who is living a comfortable retired life, finds himself intrigued by his quiet and respectful gardener (acted by Brendan Fraser), who represents beguiling innocence and a life that has seen few horrors. Whale strives to capture this innocence with his drawings.
Because of their unerring directing, writing, acting and production values, each of these eight films transcend their status as movies about art and artists and rise to the level of being important motion pictures regardless of the subject. The eight insightful features all are available on DVD, Blu-ray and through streaming. They will assuredly provide some added informational dimensions when you return to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.
