One of the movies that helped make Marilyn Monroe a star is “Niagara.”
The story in the film noir classic revolves around Monroe as the beautiful Rose Loomis, the extremely unhappy wife of jealous and unstable Korean war veteran George Loomis, played by Joseph Cotten.
The couple have rented a cabin next to honeymooners Ray and Polly Cutler (Max Showalter and Jean Peters) on the Canadian side overlooking Niagara Falls. The Loomises and Cutlers become vacation friends.
Rose is seen kissing her lover Patrick (Richard Allan). The two are planning the murder of George using the very convenient falls as their weapon of choice.
Mostly cast in comedies, or as nothing more than eye candy, “Niagara” gave Monroe the opportunity to prove she could be a dramatic actress. She certainly succeeded.
Along with her excellent ability to create a nuanced character, Monroe as Rose delivers what is now the famous walk to the border between Canada and the United States. The scene, extremely important because of the murder storyline, offers what is still the longest walk in cinema history at 116 feet of film.
“Niagara” was released in 1953 on January 31st, along with two more typical Monroe comedic features later that year, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” on July 1st and “How To Marry A Millionaire” on November 5th. The combined box office take for the three pictures was $15,650,000, which is $173,598,000 in today’s dollars). 20th Century Fox, the producer of the films, was ecstatic. Fans were delighted. American movies had a new superstar.
In 1953, Monroe was 27 years old. Nine years later, at age 36, she died from what was called acute barbiturate poisoning. It was determined that she was a probable suicide because the amount of drugs in her system far exceeded the legal limit.
During this era, motion picture legends were created by the popular act of the public simply going to the movies and from studio publicity machines feeding information to magazines and newspapers. Well-photographed appearances by stars on the red carpet at premieres and award shows or in restaurants, as well as the occasional visit to a radio or television talk show, added to the glamor.
Marilyn Monroe was a true legend. She was extraordinarily beautiful. And, according to the powerful, well-acted new film “Blonde,” which is on Netflix, her beauty was the trigger that led to a glorious public life and a tragic private life. Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn.
“Blonde” is written and directed by Australia’s Andrew Dominik. His interpretation of Monroe’s life has divided audiences. Some people have been scandalized. The movie’s uncompromisingly graphic storytelling shatters the illusion of professional behavior in mid-century Hollywood.
Dominik’s vision of Monroe is that she was a talented woman who was used and abused by the Hollywood studio system and the men who ran it. The men were aided and abetted by women who worked at the studios: makeup artists, hair dressers, costumers, secretaries, and publicists. The reigning female gossip columnists of the era, Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons, were equally to blame for exacerbating the conflicts in Marilyn’s life. News about Monroe helped sell their newspapers, and newspapers were kings during the Golden Age Of Hollywood.
Through it all, Monroe was happiest away from the limelight. She preferred to be called by her birth names, Norma Jeane. She enjoyed making her own decisions, seeing her own small circle of friends. However, the studio system came first. She had to be “Marilyn Monroe” more than she wanted. She made a lot of money for a lot of different people. What audiences saw on-screen was movie magic, and it was profitable.
Upon Monroe’s youthful death, French filmmaker and writer Jean Cocteau stated that it “should serve as a terrible lesson to all those whose chief occupation consists of spying on and tormenting film stars.” Her former co-star Laurence Olivier called her “the complete victim of ballyhoo and sensation.” Joshua Logan, the director of Monroe’s “Bus Stop,” said that she was “one of the most unappreciated people in the world.”
“Blonde” is filled with many scenes in which Monroe is brutalized or lied to. An appalling and assuredly criminal act of abuse occurs very early in the movie. The boss of 20th Century Fox was Darryl F. Zanuck. He signed Monroe to a contract only because of what she looked like. Marilyn realized this. In the film, a character called Mr. Z runs 20th Century Fox. We watch Marilyn’s eyes which reveal her shattered emotions as he rapes her in his office at the start of her career at the studio.
This was Monroe’s life. This is the searing thread that runs through “Blonde.” Men craved her body and her company. She craved being Norma Jeane, even though we learn that while growing up, Marilyn’s mother was psychologically out-of-control.
No matter how many times she is sexually abused or beaten, and such depictions are many because the chapters of Monroe’s life are filled with these acts of cruel violence, she is driven to forge ahead until that point when she could no longer continue living.
“Blonde” highlights some of Monroe’s films and details the fears and emotional upheavals that gripped her psyche. She was tormented. She believed in her talent. We see her taking acting classes. She married a legendary baseball icon, Joe DiMaggio, a jealous man who beat her. Her marriage to renowned playwright Arthur Miller was more placid. Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody, respectively, play the husbands.
Dominik’s screenplay is based on the 738-page novel “Blonde” (from 2000) by celebrated author Joyce Carol Oates (born in the city of Lockport and raised in the hamlet of Millersport). The sensational bestselling book reveals Oates’s strong empathy for Monroe’s navigation of the Hollywood studio system and daringly exposes the dispiriting trials and tribulations of her life.
Director Dominik mixes color and black and white and creates scenes that are more visually and thematic imaginative than is traditional. Chayse Irvin’s cinematography is revelatory. The film’s production values are exceptional. The movie has a rhythm that grabs you and never lets go. The story flows with conviction.
Throughout “Blonde” there is a performance that is mesmerizing. Monroe is brilliantly played by de Armas. She energizes and elevates the story with her depiction of an intelligent actress who knew her truths and fought hard to succeed every step of the way. An Academy Award nomination awaits de Armas. A thought-provoking movie awaits your attention.
