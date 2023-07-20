The other day I was watching a new movie in current release that was so tedious that it made me wish I were reading a good book.
The film, a documentary titled “Only In Theaters,” is about the relatives of a beloved and famous Hollywood producer, who own a motion picture chain that’s popular in Los Angeles. I have been to the comfortable theaters owned by the Laemmle family, but the film was too self-serving and fell increasingly flat, frame by frame by frame.
In this documentary, two people associated with the company often talked to each other as if they had written and rehearsed what to say. Insights were boringly delivered, and I never sensed any deep love from director Raphael Sbarge for the actual moviegoing experience. “Only In Theaters” is about a legacy business, but it never developed an energetic appreciation for the history of the chain, which shows art house, independent and foreign features.
After watching the movie, I began reading a recent novel titled “Heat 2,” which is co-written by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner and is an interesting continuation of the story told in the outstanding motion picture crime thriller “Heat,” which Mann directed.
While reading the book, a couple of great novels associated with Hollywood came to mind. One is Christopher Bram’s superb “Father Of Frankenstein,” which is based on the life and career of James Whale, the man who directed the original “Frankenstein” with Boris Karloff. It’s the foundation for the Academy Award-winning movie, “Gods and Monsters.” The other book is “What Makes Sammy Run?” by Budd Schulberg, who wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for “On The Waterfront.” His novel is about a crass and overeager young man named Sammy Glick, who becomes a sleazy, double-crossing player in the Hollywood game.
It’s fun to read movie reviews, which means you should find the many published works of critics Pauline Kael and Roger Ebert. An excellent volume titled “The American Cinema” by critic Andrew Sarris offers wonderfully opinionated ratings of key American and international directors.
My favorite book about movies is “Hitchcock/Truffaut.” In the mid 1960s, François Truffaut, one of the most influential and vital directors of the French New Wave film movement, sat down with the celebrated Alfred Hitchcock for a weeks-long discussion of Hitchcock’s movies up to that point. The profusely illustrated “Hitchcock/Truffaut” contains richly detailed conversations between the two icons as they discuss film theory, the motion picture industry, and Hitchcock’s specific creativity. It’s the greatest cinema masterclass you may ever experience.
An updated, revised edition covering additional interviewing and all of Hitchcock’s films was subsequently published, followed by a very good 2015 documentary with the same “Hitchcock/Truffaut” title about the vastly satisfying project. An informative adjunct to Hitchcock’s career is the richly enjoyable “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making Of Psycho” by Stephen Rebello.
I’ve written before about Molly Haskell’s groundbreaking and insightful masterwork, “From Reverence To Rape: The Treatment Of Women In The Movies.” She was married to Sarris until his death. I also recommend the delightful, anecdote filled “I Remember Nothing: and Other Reflections” by screenwriter-director Nora Ephron about the beginning of her career making films.
There are thousands of books about movies, from deeply intellectual treatises to photograph-filled colorful coffee table works. If you have an urge to laugh and a desire to be a little bit shocked, try “My Lunches with Orson: Conversations Between Henry Jaglom and Orson Welles.” It’s edited by Peter Biskind and consists of redacted actual audio recordings of Welles having lunch and dishing the dirt at the now-closed Ma Maison, his preferred West Hollywood restaurant. The place was so chic, it didn’t have a telephone number. Jaglom was a young filmmaker eager to curry favor with the legendary Welles.
Another very successful book about the creative side of motion pictures is written by the aforementioned Biskind. It’s “Easy Riders, Raging Bulls,” which delivers refreshing tales and inside stories about 1970s filmmaking, which many people consider the last golden age of Hollywood. Delicious gossip abounds.
The great director Sidney Lumet (“Serpico,” “Network” and “Dog Day Afternoon,” among many others) wrote the highly readable “Making Movies” as a way to inform young filmmakers about the process of creating films. Along with Woody Allen, Lumet is considered a quintessential New York City director. He commented about that very fact, saying “I always like being in Woody Allen’s world. The diversity of the city, its many ethnic neighborhoods, its art and its crime, its sophistication and its corruption, its beauty and its ugliness, all feed into what inspires me. It’s important to confront reality on a daily basis. New York is filled with reality; Hollywood is a fantasyland.”
A fascinating book that captures the madness of both the business and creative sides of Hollywood studio filmmaking is “Final Cut,” which is written by Stephen Bach, the executive at United Artists who was head of production and oversaw the making of “Heaven’s Gate,” the epic 1980 western, which at 219 minutes was considered the studio flop to end all studio flops. Director Michael Cimino began work on that movie after completing the multiple Oscar-winning “The Deer Hunter.”
Cimino was given the freedom to make any film he wanted. The vastly over-budget western was such a production disaster that it almost sank the studio. With great energy and feeling, Bach, as the insider whose job it was to wrangle a movie that upon its release was quickly disparaged, explains to readers how this all came about. These days, many film fans now call “Heaven’s Gate” a classic.
“Adventures In The Screen Trade” was written by William Goldman, one of Hollywood’s best screenwriters. He received Academy Awards for writing “All The President’s Men” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” His terrific book tells his captivating version of how those movies and others got made.
Goldman generated a sensation with some advice he gave that is still talked about today. In his highly readable book, he famously wrote that in Hollywood “nobody knows anything. Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what’s going to work. Every time out it’s a guess — and, if you’re lucky, an educated one.” Famous words, always timely.
