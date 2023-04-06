Buffalo and Niagara Falls must have been a very big deal at Hollywood studios in the 1930s and 1940s. I’ve been watching some classic screwball comedies and kaleidoscopic musicals from the era, and there are plenty of references to Buffalo, especially regarding a couple getting married and spending their honeymoon at the Falls.
The most famous reference, and a song I was familiar with, of course, is “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” from the entertaining 1933 movie “42nd Street,” with music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin. “To Niag’ra in a sleeper, there’s no honeymoon that’s cheaper, the train goes slow. Off we’re gonna shuffle, shuffle off to Buffalo.”
You can thank The Three Stooges for bringing Niagara Falls and an old vaudeville routine into the equation with someone getting knocked around after saying the words “Niagara Falls.” The menacing retort, “Slowly I turned ... step by step ... inch by inch,” which telegraphs that some punishment is coming, was first heard in a Stooges’ short from 1944 titled “Gents Without Cents.”
And then there’s “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which has been given a superb Criterion Collection restoration. The genuinely nutty screwball comedy, also from 1944, showcases a couple of murderous old ladies and a family filled with blithering idiots. One of the characters thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and runs around the house yelling “Charge!” as if he’s racing up San Juan Hill.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” which is directed by Frank Capra, is a macabre twist on the era’s other great comedy about a large family of misfits, 1938’s “You Can’t Take It With You,” which Capra also directed.
And yes, Niagara Falls is key. “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a very dark comedy about an upper middle-class family, is one of the best screwball motion pictures I’ve seen. It begins, as many do, with a romantic relationship facing problems at its core. Cary Grant plays Mortimer Brewster, a theater critic and the author of a self-help book titled “Mind Over Matrimony.” He’s a confirmed bachelor (thus the book) who secretly gets married to Elaine Harper (played by Priscilla Lane). She’s literally the girl next door and is the daughter of a minister. Mortimer is concerned because he’s worried that being married will ruin sales of his book.
The newlyweds are ready to sneak out of town and enjoy some quiet time in the Honeymoon Capital Of The World, which you all know and love as Niagara Falls. The increasingly crazy activities carried out by Mortimer’s family serve to hamper the journey. In fact, they stop it in its tracks.
Mortimer’s brother “Teddy” keeps doing his San Juan Hill thing. John Alexander acts the role for all its worth. He believes that the bodies turning up in the basement are men who died of yellow fever during the digging of the Panama Canal. Ah yes, the bodies. Well, there is a corpse in a window seat. and the two beloved and kooky aunts who raised Mortimer — Abby (Josephine Hull) and Martha (Jean Adair) — think they’re doing something charitable by murdering lonely men who they’ve lured into the huge Brewster house. Date night consists of elderberry wine spiked with cyanide, strychnine and arsenic.
Like an on-stage farce with dozens of doors, other characters roll into the action. Another Brewster, Mortimer’s brother Jonathan (Raymond Massey), shows up with Dr. Herman Einstein, an alcoholic plastic surgeon, perfectly acted by Peter Lorre. Jonathan might also have the murderer’s gene.
The movie is based on Joseph Kesserling’s 1939 play of the same name. The multi-layered screenplay, which succeeds with a delirious sense of illogical logic, is by the twin brothers Julius J. Epstein and Philip G. Epstein, who received an Academy Award for co-writing “Casablanca” with Howard Koch.
Grant is wonderful as the increasingly more agitated fellow, who can’t believe he has to deal with his homicidal relatives when all he wants to do is visit Niagara Falls. Lane plays the bewildered bride Elaine to perfection. They might just be the only sane people for miles. How they struggle to cope with the chaos is one of the treasures of the hilarious film.
Descended from passengers on the Mayflower, there’s definitely something strange about the folks on the Brewster family tree. Director Capra, one of Hollywood’s great filmmakers and a man whose films appreciated the serious troubles society can inflict on people, clearly wanted to make a no-holds-barred comedy that thrives on lunacy. He succeeded. There’s also superb counterpoint to the nuttiness from legendary composer Max Steiner’s music score.
The restoration from Criterion, with its 4K digital transfer, is sublime and the extras include an informative audio commentary by Charles Dennis, the author of “There’s A Body In The Window Seat!: The History Of Arsenic and Old Lace.” You’ll also find the original theatrical trailer, English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing, and a radio adaptation from 1952 starring Boris Karloff.
During “Arsenic and Old Lace,” especially watch both the expressionistic cinematography and the lighting as the film progresses. Stark shadows highlight the characters as some of them become calmer — truly unfazed — about the family members’ misdeeds, while Mortimer becomes almost as maniacal as the killers as he works to solve a number of problems that threaten the family’s place in society.
Capra and his writers knew exactly where to fit the Brewsters in Depression Era America. They’ve captured the devotion to charity (the aunts), albeit a bit misdirected to say the least, as well as the desperation of people exceedingly off-the-rails (Jonathan and Dr. Einstein).
That Capra and his team, including the sterling cast, were able to create a raucous comedy out of all the madness is true cinematic alchemy.
