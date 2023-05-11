The other day, my sister Jeanmarie and I were driving from flea market to flea market in Monroe County, when we happened to pass through Brockport, a village to which I had never been. It was bustling that Saturday morning, as college towns usually are, and from a distance, I spotted a classic old movie marquee on Main Street (Route 19).
It was the Strand Theater, a traditional film house, which has stood in Brockport since 1916, making it the second oldest movie theater in the United States that has continuously shown first-run movies from its opening day. The oldest is in Iowa.
As I’ve written before, Buffalo’s Vitascope Theater holds the honor of being the oldest movie theater in America. It was opened to the public on October 19, 1896, in Edisonia Hall in the basement of the Ellicott Square Building on Main Street. Popularly called the Edison Vitascope Theater, it was named after one of inventor Thomas Edison’s earliest film projectors. Buffalo’s 72-seat Vitascope was built by the brothers Mitchell and Moe Mark and their business partner, Rudolph Wagner. Admission was 3 cents.
As to be expected, Brockport’s Strand started as a single auditorium theater, but it has long since been converted to three screens. Showing that day were the box office juggernaut “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ($518 million in ticket sales and counting), the sequel “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,” and the first motion picture version of author Judy Blume’s young adult novel, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
Blume’s beloved classic has sold more than 90 million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1970, regardless of how many censorious bluenoses have tried to get the book banned, claiming that young girls don’t need to read about how their bodies will change, and how they’ll mature during their teenage years.
The movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” feels sprung from 1970s filmmaking and that’s a good thing. In other words, it’s exceptionally well-acted and has an engaging story that stays on point, with writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig keeping true to the era. She has respect for her audience, and, like the novel, she dares to be honest and bold. Production values are top-notch.
After spending the summer at a sleep-away camp, 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) returns to her New York City apartment to discover that her parents Barbara (Rachel McAdams) and Herb (Benny Safdie) are moving the family to suburban New Jersey to be closer to Herb’s job. This makes Margaret unhappy for a number of reasons, including the fact that she’s a city girl through and through, and she will deeply miss her grandmother on her father’s side (Sylvia, played by Kathy Bates).
Margaret begins talking to God about her new life, her fears, and whether the move means she will have to change her hopes. However, on her new street, she is befriended quickly by her classmate and neighbor, Nancy (Elle Graham), who welcomes her into a promising circle of girlfriends. All of them anticipate the milestones of puberty, which they hope will include wearing a bra and getting their first kiss from a “cute boy.”
As exists in the book, the story details the religious overtones that give the novel added depth. Because both of her parents are openminded — mom is a Christian and her dad is Jewish — Margaret is allowed to figure out her own religious identity as she gets older. Barbara is estranged from her devoutly Christian parents because they disowned her upon her marriage to the Jewish Herb.
Margaret has never met her maternal grandparents, and a school assignment allows her to research many faiths. She inquires about her mom’s parents with a robust understanding of the volatile dynamics religion can engender. Margaret explores different ways to worship, including attending a Black Christian church service with one of her friends, going to a Mass at Christmas with Nancy, and accompanying Grandma Sylvia to a synagogue. Writer-director Craig frames all of these visits with an assured respect for religious differences, which gives the movie a spirit that is both inviting and inspirational.
Meanwhile, Barbara tries hard to fit in with suburban parenting by joining the rigid PTA and signing up for school committees. This serves to take her away from her pleasurable hobbies of painting and teaching art. Although more difficult a task, Margaret is still able to maintain her revered closeness with her grandmother, who in New York City would take her to Broadway shows. It was a dream childhood.
Writer-director Craig carefully uses the book’s many familiar stepping stones: new school and new friends, a changing body, and unexpected social interaction in ways that will also resonate with boys, who should see the movie, too. This is not a film that should be relegated to being watched only by girls and their moms, sisters, aunts, or female friends. There’s a lot to appreciate for both genders.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is rich in the importance of family and detailed in telling truths about how children grow and gain confidence in an emotionally swirling world that’s waiting to be discovered. Craig’s wonderful movie proves that no parent has all the answers and no child should be afraid to ask questions.
The film, which is only in theaters, has a flow that is beautifully balanced between adults and children. The production doesn’t try to be edgy. It doesn’t have to. Watching it, you understand completely why the book has been wildly successful and impossible to suppress. The movie cares about its characters.
As I noted, the acting by all is sublime. Although we are far from awards season, let’s remember this gem of a film when the time to honor movies arrives. I’d especially like to see the performances from McAdams, Fortson, and Bates, as well as the unwavering screenplay, in the running for awards consideration.
The film offers something perfect on screen, and that’s the depiction of the awkwardness of youth and a respect for their dreams.
Mother’s Day is around the corner. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is an essential celebratory companion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.