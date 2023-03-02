Regarding the film “Cocaine Bear,” here is the only thing journalists know to be absolutely true. In one of those popular roadside attractions that dot the United States, there’s a place in Lexington, Kentucky, called the Kentucky Fun Mall and it has a large bear that a taxidermist stuffed with whatever taxidermists pack into animals to preserve them. The popular denizen of the forest is celebrated as a former cocaine user and is nicknamed “Pablo Escobear.”
In director John Ford’s classic 1962 western, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” an oft-repeated line of dialogue, original to the screenplay, is spoken in the movie by newspaper editor Maxwell Scott to former lawyer Ransom Stoddard: “This is the west, sir. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” Scott is played by Carleton Young; Stoddard by James Stewart.
Here’s the legend that generated the box office hit “Cocaine Bear.” You can decide if it’s true or not. Supposedly, a Kentucky lawyer named Andrew Thornton II learned a lot from the criminals he defended. He began stealing weapons and dealing in drugs. Or, is the culprit a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler also known as Andrew Thornton II?
Anyway, in 1985, a man named Thornton died while on a cocaine-smuggling run after he tossed bundles of the drug from an airplane into a forest. His plan had been to follow the cocaine to the ground, but he got entangled in his parachute and fell into somebody’s backyard in Knoxville, Tennessee. On his body, he had a lot of cash, as well as guns, night vision goggles and armor. There was also a small duffel bag filled with additional cocaine.
A little while later, the legend continues, a necropsy was performed on a dead bear in Georgia’s Chattahoochee National Forest. The bear had overdosed on cocaine, which was obviously the stash that had been thrown from the plane. According to myth, that is. The bear’s body was then stuffed and placed in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area’s visitor center, where it greeted folks. When a forest fire threatened the region in the 1990s, the center’s displays were removed and stored somewhere.
The stuffed bear disappeared and turned up next in the 2000s in Las Vegas. Apparently, it was in the possession of country singer Waylon Jennings, who gave it to a friend as a humorous gift. Years later, after the friend died, the stuffed bear was sold at auction. There were additional transactions, and the bear ended up at the Kentucky Fun Mall. T-shirts, hats, and other gear are for sale. My feeling is that most of this should be taken with a grain of salt.
Elizabeth Banks is a talented actress and also the director of “Pitch Perfect 2” and the 2019 version of “Charlie’s Angels.” The former is a pleasing musical comedy and the latter remake is best forgotten. She’s also the host of the summer television game show “Press Your Luck. “No whammies, no whammies.”
Banks decided to make a movie about the legend of the bear who discovered the cocaine. The screenplay is by Jimmy Warden. There’s a lot of creative license. The film, which fits into the rampaging animal horror category, follows a group of people who find themselves on the wrong side of a 500-pound American black bear, who is higher on cocaine than any tree it can climb.
The forest, which is supposed to be a place of tranquil hiking and nature loving, becomes a blood-soaked field of terrors. This is not a movie for the squeamish because, and this is the movie’s biggest problem, all it has going for it is gore and dismemberment. The bear gruesomely slaughters his way through local residents and tourists alike.
Yes, there are horrified characters, but the notion of their having even a hint of a backstory is forgotten. This is a serious failing because once you’ve seen the bear snort coke off an arm that’s been torn from a frightened victim, you don’t need to see it again. The energy is missing. Some hint of a human story might have helped pass the time between the endless mauling of goofy people by the bear. The story needs a bit more substance.
The film’s cast includes the late Ray Liotta as Syd, a drug kingpin. Boy oh boy, does he want his cocaine returned to him. He’s as angry as the bear. Fortunately, this is not Liotta’s final movie. There are four others waiting to be released. Also in the cast are Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, Christian Convery, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Brooklynn Prince, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
One of the most unique and enjoyable interviews I’ve had was with Liotta. It was one-on-one for television news for the film “Turbulence,” an airplane disaster movie. It took place in a hotel in Los Angeles, and the room we were in had a mock-up of a row of two seats inside a jetliner. We sat next to each other, which was different from the usual sitting across from an actor. I looked at him and laughed, saying “OK, this is different.” He laughed back and said, “yeah, this is really weird, right?”
“Cocaine Bear” is not a great horror film, but it is a fun one if seen in a crowded movie theater with people having a rip-snorting good time screaming at the insanity. With more thought, Banks’ film truly could have been better, but it succeeds in its own way and certainly delivers on the horror side of the equation. However, what the experience does prove is that one of the great entertainment pleasures really is seeing a movie in a theater with an audience that is fully engaged.
