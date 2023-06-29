Magazine writer and film programmer Peter Bogdanovich and his wife, production and costume designer Polly Platt, both in their mid 20s, moved in the 1960s from New York City to Los Angeles with the hope of working in motion pictures.
At a studio screening, a serendipitous meeting with fabled producer-director Roger Corman, most famous for his horror movies, led to Bogdanovich getting his chance to direct. Corman was sitting behind Bogdanovich.
Corman, who in the 1950s and 1960s gave scores of young and talented people the opportunity to write, direct, or act in films, had liked an article Bogdanovich wrote for Esquire magazine. The transplanted New Yorker was soon reworking a foreign-language science fiction picture for Corman. Bogdanovich received credit for “Voyage To The Planet Of Prehistoric Women” under the name Derek Thomas. He was also assistant to Corman on one of the director’s classic low-budget motorcycle movies, “The Wild Angels.”
Bogdanovich and his wife wanted to make their own film, and Corman OK’d the idea with one stipulation. Legendary actor Boris Karloff — the iconic 1930s Frankenstein monster — contractually owed Corman two days of work.
Bogdanovich and Platt would receive $130,000 to produce their own low-budget feature about any subject as long as they used Karloff. The husband and wife team shared story credit with Bogdanovich directing, as well as writing the screenplay with an uncredited Samuel Fuller (an iconoclastic filmmaker of the era). Platt received credit for production design. Bogdanovich was uncredited for his editing and Platt for her costuming.
The resulting movie was “Targets,” which was rooted in the 1966 mass murders committed by a sniper — an ordinary young man — hiding in the clock tower of the main building of the University Of Texas at Austin. The film would explore the question of why the good son of a “traditional” American family would snap and shoot scores of innocents he didn’t know.
Very few people have been able to see “Targets” as it was originally released until recently. The rollout of the movie was impeded by real-life political assassinations in the United States. The movie was filmed for two weeks in November and December 1967. It was going to be released in the spring of 1968, but first the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. caused Paramount Pictures to switch the opening date, which was again changed after U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was killed in June.
In August of that year, “Targets” was given a perfunctory, negligibly promoted release. Later in 1968, it played the Niagara Frontier for a week at a single theater, the remodeled former Center triplex on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. It was the lower half of a double bill that included the second-run of the box office hit “Rosemary’s Baby,” two of the best edited features you’ll see. Except for a small cult following, “Targets” was then essentially forgotten.
The fast-paced, 90-minute thriller is about a quiet, clean-cut young man named Bobby (played by a perfectly modulated Tim O’Kelly), who is a newly married Vietnam War veteran living with his wife and her parents in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. He has a job as an insurance agent. One morning he begins a murderous shooting spree that sees him using his sniper training to kill drivers on a freeway.
At the same time, a famous actor named Byron Orlok (wonderfully acted by the celebrated Boris Karloff) is aging, tired, and bitter. He wants out of the motion picture business. His fervent desire is to leave Hollywood and return to his native England. Orlok considers himself an outdated film star because he believes firmly that moviegoers are no longer frightened by old-fashioned horror. He insists that real-life news stories are more terrifying than anything seen in his films. However, after much persuasion, Orlok agrees to make a final in-person promotional appearance at a local drive-in theater to promote his new movie before he goes back to Britain.
Byron and Bobby’s paths will cross in a horrifying sequence that captures superbly Old and New Hollywood and screen horror with real-life horror. You also experience a master actor working at the peak of his craft when Karloff, as Orlok, delivers a gripping 100-second single-take performance of W. Someret Maugham’s interpretation of the Babylonian fable, “Appointment in Samarra.”
“Targets” is a chilling experience. Bobby’s descent into madness is one of calm determination, but the film’s editing keeps the story’s pace pulsating. There are two lines of dialogue heard near the end of the movie that offer flawless interpretations of the two key characters, Orlok and Bobby. One is about fear. The other is about skill.
The must-see “Targets” has been given a 4K restoration with rich sound by The Criterion Collection. The new DVD and Blu-ray sets are loaded with extras, including audio commentary by Bogdanovich himself.
After “Targets,” Bogdanovich, with Platt working in various capacities beside him, would direct his 1971 dramatic masterpiece, “The Last Picture Show,” which was immediately followed in the next year by one of the greatest comedies I’ve seen, “What’s Up, Doc?” Next was “Paper Moon” in 1973, a superb film about grifters on the open road in Depression Era America. A true triple bill of brilliance.
And, if you want to hear how the city of Buffalo got its name, watch Bogdanovich’s vastly underrated “Saint Jack.” Amidst the international intrigue, actor Ben Gazzara, as Jack Flowers, explains it all for you.
