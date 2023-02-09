Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy. A steady light rain this evening with showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. A steady light rain this evening with showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.