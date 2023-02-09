The new football comedy “80 For Brady” is headlined by four women who are not only superior actresses, but they are also popular superstars who have won scores of Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Tonys combined, as well as earning dozens of additional nominations.
Regarding Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, let’s count the Academy Awards received. Fonda has won two for best actress: “Klute” and “Coming Home.” Field also has a pair of best actress wins, for “Norma Rae” and “Places In The Heart.” They both have additional nominations. Moreno received her Oscar for best supporting actress in the original “West Side Story.” Moreno is on the rarified list of EGOT winners — people who’ve received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Tomlin, who is the most honored of the women, was nominated for an Academy Award for supporting actress for “Nashville.” She has received so many awards, it would take most of my column to list them. She has a slew of Emmys, a couple of Tonys, a Grammy, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Lifetime Achievement (and multiple acting nominations), a Kennedy Center Honor, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, a Peabody, and more. All she needs to complete the EGOT requirement is to win an Oscar.
Fonda, Field, Moreno, and Tomlin bring decades of acting experience and audience appreciation to “80 For Brady,” a light-hearted movie playing only in theaters, that is based on the true story of a group of female friends who are dedicated followers of the New England Patriots because of their devotion to quarterback Tom Brady.
They are so enamored of Brady — not necessarily the Patriots, but rather Brady himself — that they travel to Super Bowl LI in Houston in 2017 to see him lead his team against the Atlanta Falcons. It was a game that NFL fans will long remember for the miracle Brady delivered. The film’s tall tale turns on who was responsible for the miracle.
We open with the ladies, who are not exactly football followers, watching a misbehaving television that becomes annoyingly stuck on an NFL contest. It’s the game very early in his professional career during which people realized that Brady, not quite a supercharged draft pick, was possibly something special. The rest, of course, is football history. The women fall in love with “Tom.”
We jump to the lead-up to Super Bowl LI, and Lou (Tomlin), Trish (Fonda), Maura (Moreno) and Betty (Field) gather, as they have gathered for years, to watch Brady play. Except for Betty, they are in their 80s. Betty’s in her 70s and is a genius-level mathematician, who’s married to a loving, absent-minded professor type (a delightful Bob Balaban).
Lou has overcome cancer, but there’s a new scare. An unopened letter from her doctor is a key story point. Trish writes books for a living and is the only one who doesn’t look her age. She will proudly point out the financial cost of her looking years younger. Maura lives in a retirement home and is the dancing belle of the ball.
Up to this point, the movie flows nicely. However, director Kyle Marvin and screenwriters Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern need to get the four friends from the living room to the Super Bowl, and they’ve chosen the situation comedy route. Some situations work well, and some don’t.
The ladies hope to win tickets from a radio team played by Alex Moffat and Rob Corddry. This section falters because the duo’s patter is filled with too much insider Boston-area jargon, thus fragmenting the attempted comedy and flattening the jokes.
No surprise here, Lou, Trish, Maura, and Betty score tickets and make it to Houston, but not without the movie audience being treated to luggage jokes, wig jokes, a husband without pants jokes, and escaping a retirement home jokes. The laughs are low-key, but they are plentiful.
Once in Houston, the four friends head for the NFL Experience part of Super Bowl weekend, and here’s where director Marvin and the screenwriters unfortunately strain to fill some screen time until the big game. They’ve decided there has to be some drama.
The worst drama comes from the dull section revolving around a Hot Wings Eating Contest hosted by real-life television personality Guy Fieri. Betty is the wings eater. The reason we’re here seems solely to have her lose the tickets. Too much of this relies on Fieri. Whatever ringmaster quality he brings to his television series doesn’t transfer to movies. Simply put, he has minimal acting talent. And, he’s playing himself. He’s a very weak link during the pre-game shenanigans.
Before we get to game time, there’s a nighttime party at which romance may blossom. A handsome former NFL star (an excellent Harry Hamlin) fancies Trish. There’s also a weird poker game, and drugs are mistakenly ingested.
Panic ensues over the lost tickets and the next day the girls try various comic means to get into the stadium. Seeing Brady play is their only goal. Help arrives from singer Billy Porter and a dance number involving the ladies. Although later, there will be an angry security guard.
History records that as the game progressed the Patriots were losing badly. Who better to give them a pep talk than either Lou, Trish, Maura, or Betty. I’ll let you discover who and how it’s done.
There are some good jokes in the post-game locker room, which mostly involve player Rob Gronkowski. Brady has an emotional dialogue scene, which is beneficial because up to this point he’s only been a fantasy icon or a talking bobblehead doll.
The Buffalo Bills are referenced twice. Once very early in the movie and then during the game, a quip that received a solid positive laugh from the crowd in the theater where I saw the film.
“80 For Brady” is a sweetly engaging comedy of the kind that we don’t see much of lately. It succeeds as entertainment because of the prodigious talents of Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field. They take the story and run with it. You readily see that all four actresses are having fun, and their fun easily transfers to the audience.
Moviegoers quickly find themselves part of a unique on-screen family, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. In fact, these days, there’s a lot right with it.
