Golda Meir, the former Prime Minister of Israel, has been chronicled in a number of documentary films. She is also the subject of two narrative movies made for television, including “A Woman Called Golda” (1982), which is a biographical study that stars Ingrid Bergman as Meir. It received three Emmy Awards, including for Bergman as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Special, as well as for Outstanding Drama Special and Film Editing.
In “Sword Of Gideon,” from 1986, Colleen Dewhurst plays Meir. The movie is about the Mossad team selected to avenge the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre of Israeli athletes. The subject matter is similar to that of director Steven Spielberg’s 2005 “Munich,” which is an epic feature film light years different in style and technique. American actress Lynn Cohen plays Meir in Spielberg’s picture.
English actress Helen Mirren is now on-screen as Golda Meir in theaters in “Golda,” which explores the tension-filled days when Prime Minister Meir was forced to lead her nation through the aftermath of the 1973 surprise attack on Israel by Egypt and Syria on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. The goal of the movie, which unreels as a dramatic thriller, tells Israel’s interpretation of history.
Mirren, who earned her first screen credit in 1967 when she was 22 years old, has played a number of other notable people, including most famously Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen” (2006) for which she received a best actress Academy Award.
Mirren was also Queen Charlotte in “The Madness Of King George,” earning a supporting actress Oscar nomination, director Alfred Hitchcock’s wife Alma Reville in the vastly underrated “Hitchcock,” and gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in the equally underrated “Trumbo.” Her other Academy Award nominations were for actress in “The Last Station,” in which she plays writer Leo Tolstoy’s wife, and for supporting actress for playing Mrs. Wilson the housekeeper in the wonderful “Gosford Park.”
In all of the performances mentioned above, Mirren is generally recognizable as herself as she lets her prodigious acting talent, including her superb ability to create a character with her voice, take full control. However, in “Golda,” she is the most hidden we’ve seen her, thanks to extraordinary hair and make-up created by Karen Hartley Thomas and excellent costuming by Sinead Kidao. Of course, when it comes to screen acting, the eyes truly are the window to a character’s soul, and Mirren uses this vitally important element like the master she is.
Director Guy Nattiv’s film is a richly-detailed dramatization of war councils involving members of Israel’s government and military, with Prime Minister Meir making decisions that will determine her country’s future. She exhibits nerves of steel and reveals a vast knowledge of history, as well as of past successes and mistakes made. Egypt and Syria are attacking Israel in order to reclaim land that was lost during the Six Day War of 1967. The sense of “Golda” is to tell the story of a key moment in the timeline of geopolitical history.
We watch an Israeli nation preparing to celebrate Yom Kippur and suddenly facing more bloodshed. Could Israel actually fall? What we are not watching is a war movie in the traditional sense. Battle footage is from historical files. “Golda” is about dialogue and arguments and solutions. Everything is discussed in heated language, much of it laced with deep concern, a lot of it fraught with fear.
Throughout the crisis, Meir is suffering from cancer. She needs radiation treatments and takes the time to get them, but only the time necessary. Nothing stops her from smoking her beloved and calming cigarettes. She is tended to by her vital personal assistant named Lou Kaddar, who’s wonderfully played by Camille Cottin. She’s a caring friend in smoke-filled rooms. Jasper Wolf’s cinematography captures these rooms with interesting angles and dominating close-ups.
Meir recognizes that she needs assistance from the United States. Liev Schrieber is a very good Henry Kissinger, who was then the secretary of state under President Richard Nixon. He’s a man who listens not only with deep respect and concern, but also with bemusement as the grandmotherly Meir uses every trick in her verbal and emotional book to cajole Kissinger into allowing United States jets and other weapons to be sent to Israel.
Screenwriter Nicholas Martin’s tight screenplay captures the heat of the moment and the dangers confronting Israel’s military, albeit more spoken about than seen. We are in a world of war rooms filled with maps and charts, the sound of typewriters clacking, and a reliance on a form of radar that seems almost outmoded. Atmospherically old school indeed. Post-war, Meir would be called before her country’s Agranat Commission so that judgmental men could belabor any and all failures, especially hers.
“Golda” is unique among war movies because we hear a lot of the action rather than watch it unfold. There are terrifying sequences heard on audio during which the screams of young Israeli soldiers being gunned down compel the government officials listening to recoil in horror.
Throughout the movie, Mirren’s pivotal performance as Meir is mesmerizing. The Prime Minister is brilliantly adept as a woman running a war from a strategic point-of-view, and Mirren captures her intelligence and determination perfectly. Director Nattiv’s purpose is clear. He’s celebrating Golda Meir as a leader who, under great physical pain, worked day and night to defend her nation.
The moments, the era, the history are all revealed in unique cinematic ways. Mirren is the audience’s guide, and you wouldn’t want anyone else leading you.
