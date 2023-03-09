If there’s anything you can be sure of at this year’s Academy Award ceremony, it’s that no one is going to get slapped. Unless, of course, third-time host Jimmy Kimmel does some kind of comedy bit, although I have my doubts that he will.
There’s a better chance of filmmaker Woody Allen showing up, and we all know how averse he is to the Oscars, even though he’s been justifiably nominated for numerous Academy Awards and has received his fair share.
It’s possible Kimmel will involve his personal talk show hosting hero David Letterman, even though Letterman thinks he did a weak job himself when he hosted in 1995. I disagree. I thought Dave was quite funny.
Watching the Oscars is fun and doling out awards for movies is something many people love to see. You have the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, various guild honors, and festival winners at Cannes, Venice, or Berlin, etc.
Every 10 years, the British Film Institute conducts a poll of professional reviewers, cinema scholars, and filmmakers from around the world to choose the world’s most important film. Orson Welles’s “Citizen Kane” was first in 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, and 2002. In 2012, the largest voting group in BFI history, 846 in total, chose Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” which held the honor for only one decade.
For 2022, the BFI voting bloc almost doubled to 1,639 participants, including more women and international selectors. As best of the best, they chose a film released in 1975, director Chantal Akerman’s “Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles,” a 201-minute slice of life drama from Belgium.
Handicapping the Academy Awards is an annual ritual, and last year I scored 21 out of 23 categories correctly with my guesses here, which was my best performance ever. I’ve covered the Oscars three times in person, including live for Buffalo television, as well as for print and radio. Standing on the red carpet is an enjoyable and unique experience. My guide to this year’s event could help you win first prize at an Oscar party you might be attending. The 95th annual ceremony is Sunday on ABC television.
This is one of the toughest guessing years ever. I’ve seen every nominee, and they are as varied as you might want them to be. However, even the frontrunners aren’t guaranteed a victory. Much award-splitting in other contests has taken place. There are more than 10,000 members of the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, although nobody knows the exact number except AMPAS, itself. Reportedly this year, 9,884 people are eligible to vote.
If there’s a sweep, then give everything to “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” the weird, surrealistic comedy-drama with science fiction and action movie touches, and call it a night. It has 11 nominations, which doesn’t mean it’s a shoo-in for any honors. “The Color Purple” from 1985 and “The Turning Point” from 1977 had 11 nominations each and no wins.
I have my favorites and least liked, and here are the winners I think the Oscar voters will choose.
It’s ultimately a three-way race for best picture. The ten nominees are “All Quiet On The Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” “The Banshees Of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle Of Sadness,” and “Women Talking.”
The Academy will choose “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” There’s a spirit to this motion picture that Hollywood has genuinely warmed to. I think it’s zany fun, even if it is a bit rough around the edges. My personal choice is “Tar.” If there’s an upset, it’s “The Banshees Of Inisherin.”
The directing Oscar will go to the duo known as “The Daniels” for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” They are Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The upset winner would be Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees Of Inisherin. My favorite is “Todd Field” for “Tar.”
For best actor, I want Austin Butler to win for “Elvis” for his superb performance in a rollicking movie that is quite grand. Brendan Fraser is very good in “The Whale,” but the film is less good. This is a tough call. Will the Academy honor Butler, the new kid on the block, or give it to the veteran Fraser? I think it’ll be Butler. An upset could arrive from Colin Farrell for “The Banshees Of Inisherin.
Regarding the actress category, Cate Blanchett already has two Academy Awards. She is brilliant in “Tar.” Michelle Yeoh is part of a sterling ensemble cast, but “ensemble” is the key word. I want Blanchett to win, and the members of the Academy will give her Oscar number three.
Supporting actor will be Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” An upset would be Judd Hirsch for “The Fabelmans.” I’m for Barry Keoghan, who plays a shy and physically abused young adult character in “The Banshees Of Inisherin.”
For supporting actress, I think the Academy’s voters will celebrate Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) for her long and successful career and for being part of Hollywood history as the daughter of two acting legends, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. That’s OK with me. However, my favorite is Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” who would be the upset choice.
The original screenplay goes to “The Banshees Of Inisherin,” with “Tar” delivering an upset. The adapted screenplay winner will be “Women Talking,” I don’t foresee an upset in the latter category.
For the International Feature Oscar, the voters will probably select the grim and ultra-violent “All Quiet On The Western Front,” although I don’t think it’s all that different from the hundreds of other war movies I’ve seen, especially those utilizing hand-held cameras and earsplitting sound. The winner deserves to be “Close,” a masterwork by director Lukas Dhont of Belgium, co-written by him and Angelo Tijssens, about childhood friendships in the tradition of so many great European movies.
The Academy’s selections in the other categories will be: Cinematography, “All Quiet On The Western Front”; Film Editing, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Sound, “Top Gun: Maverick”; Production Design, “Babylon”; Costume Design, “Elvis”; and Visual Effects, “Avatar: The Way Of Water.”
Also: Animated Feature, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Documentary Feature, “Navalny”; Animated Short, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; Live Action Short, “Le Pupille”; Documentary Short, “The Elephant”; Original Song, “Naatu Naatu”; Original Score, “Babylon”; and Makeup and Hair, “Elvis.”
