The odds were long that in the same movie-going season, audiences would have two films about the Italian-American experience created by popular American comedians mining their ethnic heritage and the lives of their family members for laughs. However, that very thing has happened.
In April, audiences had the opportunity to see “Somewhere In Queens,” which was a Ray Romano production through and through. Romano, the fellow behind the hit television situation comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond,” directed, co-wrote, co-produced, and stars in the film. Romano rooted the story in his upbringing in Queens.
We now have stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco acting in and co-writing “About My Father,” which is drawn partly from his own life, and in which he shares the screen with one of the world’s great actors, Robert De Niro.
How did the Chicago-born and raised Maniscalco score De Niro? Well, for starters, not only does De Niro enjoy acting, but he also likes to work and stay busy, which is an admirable quality for any person to have. Some people think De Niro isn’t overly picky about some of the roles he takes. I disagree. I appreciate that he tries different genres and characters.
Maniscalco has slowly built up a solid list of on-screen acting credits, including appearances in the Academy Award best picture winner, “Green Book,” the aforementioned “Somewhere In Queens,” as well as providing voice work in the current hit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and playing a gangster in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which stars De Niro and brought Maniscalco into the actor’s orbit. A trivia note: Romano is also in Scorsese’s 2019 epic.
Fresh from sold-out successes on the stand-up stage, in “About My Father,” Maniscalco smartly stays moored to the semi-autobiographical nature of his comedy routines. Carefully blending fact with fiction, the comic has co-written a screenplay, with Austen Earl, that takes pages from his personal life, but not as much from the creative side of his life, even if he does play a character named after himself. In the film, Sebastian is a success at running a boutique hotel in Chicago.
Sebastian meets a woman — Ellie Collins delightfully played by Leslie Bibb — and love is in the air. She’s an artist — a painter — whose father owns a chain of international hotels and whose mother is a United States Senator. David Rasche and Kim Cattrall are superb as the parents. The Collins family’s wealth and fame create some slight psychological problems for Sebastian, but he is determined to marry Ellie. The only real problem, as he sees it, is his father.
Sebastian is the son of Salvo, a widowed immigrant from Sicily who established himself in America as a hardworking hairdresser, but he has a reputation for cantankerous and obstreperous behavior. Real-life Maniscalco’s actual Sicilian father Salvatore owned a beauty salon and cut women’s hair. His mother was a secretary with family in Naples and Sicily. They were the classic immigrant success story.
Obviously, there can’t be a wedding if Salvo, wonderfully acted by De Niro, doesn’t meet Ellie and her family and offer his blessing. In fact, Salvo insists on it. If he doesn’t approve of her, she won’t receive his Sicilian family’s heirloom, which is an important engagement ring. Ellie invites Sebastian and Salvo to meet her parents during her family’s traditional July 4th celebration. Sebastian is beyond nervous. Salvo knows what’s at stake, but, he’s not going to simply hand over the ring. No reason for the jewelry. No blessing.
“About My Father” takes a slight political tone, comically speaking of course, when everybody gets together. Ellie has a couple of rambunctious older brothers. Salvo is eager to fit in, but he’s a tad unsure about what mind games are being played. In fact, as the event progresses, he doesn’t seem pleased with what he sees and learns about the Collins family. It seems that there are some interesting family secrets knocking on the wedding’s slowly closing door. This causes Sebastian to begin to question his loyalty to his father, his own family, and the powerful hold being a child of immigrants has on him.
De Niro has proven he can be a very capable comic actor. His comedy track record includes “Midnight Run,” “Wag The Dog,” “Analyze This,” “The Intern,” and the “Meet The Parents” trilogy. He’s wonderfully up to the challenge with “About My Father.” He never phones it in. The entire cast, as directed by Laura Terruso, is as sharp as you want them to be. Terruso has made a very lean film — it clocks in at 89 minutes — and not a shred of the comic material is wasted.
Maniscalco plays a leading man for the first time, and he delivers the goods. The story, with its small cast and tight quarters — a beautiful, luxuriant home — allows for a sense of classic farce in the best way possible. The ebullient personalities and unusual intrusions of the members of the Collins family add interesting layers to the story.
If we don’t accept that Sebastian loves his tough Sicilian-American father and doesn’t want to overtly hurt the inquisitive and curmudgeonly old man’s feelings, then “About My Father” doesn’t work. Happily, it works very well, indeed.
