In 1966, director Jean-Pierre Melville, the spiritual father of the French New Wave of filmmakers, released “Le deuxième souffle,” a traditional gangster movie that ran 140 minutes. During that era, the running time was considered long for a crime thriller. Films involving the police and criminals were usually short and to the point, about 90 minutes.
Of course, these days director Martin Scorsese’s crime dramas often surpass that running time. “Goodfellas” runs 146 minutes. “Casino” clocks in at 178 minutes.“Gangs Of New York” is 167 minutes long. “The Departed” runs 151 minutes. “The Irishman” is a robust 209 minutes long. However, Scorsese’s feature films, for all their well-plotted action, are primarily character-driven and multi-layered.
How about a long, flat-out action picture that involves not much more than a series of chases and a lot of gunplay? Bullets fly and fists are furious in “John Wick: Chapter 4.”
The production team has decided to up the relentless blood-soaked ante. There isn’t much dialogue because there never is in a movie involving the character of hitman John Wick. Once again, Keanu Reeves plays Wick with as much taciturn moodiness as possible. He’s sullen, silent and strong. And, you get to watch him for 169 relentlessly supercharged minutes.
Knowledge of what came before in the previous John Wick films is not essential. The most basic thing you need to know is that Wick was a killer for hire, who stopped being a killer for hire, but then returned to being a killer for hire after his puppy was murdered. It had been a gift from his wife, Helen, who died from an illness. Wick loved the dog and its connection to his deceased spouse.
The organization known as High Table, which oversees the criminal underbelly of humanity, continues to wreak havoc. This council of murderous elders make the decisions on who gets to carry out hit jobs and who disappears.
In a nice example of “the gang’s all here,” returning to the soundstage was former stuntman Chad Stahelski, who again directs Reeves and his popular character. He also directed “John Wick,” “John Wick: Chapter 2,” and “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” although reportedly, he had some uncredited directing help from action filmmaker David Leitch regarding the initial production.
The movie series was created by Derek Kolstad, and John Wick is the name of his maternal grandfather. The screenplay is by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. As I’ve written before regarding this kind of moviemaking, you’d be correct in assuming that Reeves and director Stahelski also helped craft the script.
Each sequel has casting associations with the previous entry. This fourth chapter sees the return of Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, a former crime boss and Wick’s sponsor in the underworld. Ian McShane is back as Winston Scott, a hotel manager, who is a friend of Wick’s. On the production side, Dan Laustsen returns as cinematographer, and his vivid, gleaming photography might as well be one of the characters.
The globetrotting story (New York City, Morocco, Japan, Berlin, Paris) is clearcut. The High Table has decided that John Wick is a problem that must be dealt with. In other words, he must be eliminated. The entire film is about a man on the run; however, Wick is a man who can handle himself in extreme situations. and if there’s one thing “John Wick: Chapter 4” has, it’s extreme situations.
The movie is filled with manic freelance assassins and other deliriously demented madmen. There are wildly entertaining set pieces that are so well-choreographed they can serve as examples of the most excessive kind of action ballet.
Riveting scenes abound. The mayhem in a Berlin disco equals the pulsating mayhem in my favorite shoot-out in a disco sequence, the one in the superb “Collateral.” Tom Cruise meets Keanu Reeves, figuratively, of course. A messy killing in Osaka irks some people. “Too much bloodshed” says one eager player. “The bloodshed was the point,” says another.
Cars and chaos are essential. “John Wick: Chapter 4” has a doozy of a scene. Have you ever stood on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris and looked at the Arc de Triomphe and wondered how you’re going to get to the arch? However, you can’t locate the underground tunnel and there are 12 lanes of traffic from 12 avenues feeding automobiles, trucks, and buses around the impressive edifice. What to do? Well, if you are like my friend and I, you may decide to dodge vehicles and cross from a sidewalk to the circle on the surface.
Now picture a terrific action sequence of extraordinary execution and unparalleled editing that highlights cars and bullets and the Arc de Triomphe’s 12 feeder lanes. That’s enough of a hint.
The tension-filled movie, with its heightened combination of gunplay, martial arts, and fetishization of violence, is absolutely not for children. Excessively bloody set-pieces pile up one after the other. There is no rest for the weary hitmen involved or for the audience watching in theaters.
Through it all, Reeves delivers a fiercely unsmiling performance. He’s made an art form out of grunting and reacting to situations with a single word. There is no overly mannered acting here. You’re watching a Master’s Class in how to be unexpressive.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” succeeds because it’s consistent. Director Stahelski stays true to his core action philosophy, as well as to the emotional and psychological dynamics of his central character. I especially appreciate Stahelski’s ability to maintain an almost hypnotic pacing that revolves around one person’s hyperactive dilemma.
Wick working feverishly to escape the mayhem that’s reaching out to trap him creates a satisfying motion picture experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.