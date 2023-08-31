Almost every year since the release of “Taken” in 2008, actor Liam Neeson has delivered an action movie for his fans. Of course, his uncompromising “Taken” is the standard by which all of Neeson’s person-in-jeopardy thrillers are measured.
“Taken” holds up very well. It’s a masterwork of precision filmmaking. It blends perfectly the themes of victim, rescuer and villain, in the case of the movie, a father, his kidnapped daughter and a flesh peddler.
More often than not, Neeson’s action pictures are released after the start of the new year. They are winter fun, although a few have made their presence known in summertime. Most are about a father and some form of danger facing his family.
That’s the case with “Retribution,” which is playing in theaters. It’s the kind of Saturday matinee adventure that goes hand-in-hand with spending some time in air-conditioned comfort being entertained by the fierce determination of an angry man whose life has been disrupted by unexpected circumstances.
Yes, Neeson has acted in other genres since “Taken,” including the lovely and emotional comedy-drama “Made In Italy”. Even that film was about father and son. In fact, it starred father and son. However, it’s the movies that are filled with tension that appeal to his hardcore fans.
In “Retribution,” not much has changed for the typical paternal character played by Neeson. He’s got two teenage children (Zach and Emily, played by Jack Champion and Lilly Aspell, respectively) and a rocky marriage with Heather (Embeth Davidtz). In a switch for Neeson, he’s the father of a son and daughter who give him absolutely no respect. If they were younger, we’d call them brats. Bad things are going to happen to relatively good people.
Neeson plays Matt Turner, a wealthy international businessman with a sleek, large, modernist glass house in Berlin, a wife who may want a divorce, and a son and daughter who are arrogant and entitled. All that money and deluxe surroundings tend to do that to kids, especially if dad is mostly tending to business and mom couldn’t care less about what he says. The family does seem to enjoy the $100,000 Mercedes SUV, however.
Regarding the nastiness of the boy and girl, Mr. Turner is just one more dad caught up in the ways of the parenting. It’s the new world order of raising children. Authority is something to laugh at, laying down the law is a joke, and the father feels increasingly marginalized. Blame headphones, blame video games, blame social media, blame whatever or whomever you want. In fact, when the threat comes in, you may actually find yourself thinking: hmm, on second thought, let the kids fend for themselves.
Nah, that’s not going to happen. Rescuing will be needed. C’mon, after all, they’re not serial killers. So, what’s the danger? Think director Steven Knight’s “Locke” (good), Jan de Bont’s “Speed” (better), and Joel Schumacher’s “Phone Booth” (best).
One morning, Turner is taking his kids to school. Once on the street, an unfamiliar mobile phone ring tone is heard coming from beneath his seat. (It’s a cute joke.) After answering the phone, he hears an electronically modified voice. You know, the classic demented manic kind, all raspy and giddy.
The voice has deadly news for Matt. There’s a bomb in the car, which has been rigged right under his seat. If he gets out of the car, the bomb will explode. If Zach or Emily, who are in the back seat, get out, the bomb will explode. The bottom line is that if Matt does anything except what he’s told to do, the car will explode. The bomber is able to track where the vehicle is going and can see everything that Matt is doing. He’s in full control of not only his evil wits, but also the detonator.
What exactly does the bomber want? Money, what else? However, because there’s also new a world economic order, it’s not as simple as that. I’m certainly not going to reveal the ultimate key to the puzzle.
“Retribution” is a remake of a 2015 Spanish action thriller titled “El Desconocido.” It has an alluring hook that reels in the audience. There are going to be side journeys and mysterious allusions, as well as a cleverness to the construction of the story that makes believable all the interruptions causing Matt to turn frantic, let alone not be able to turn right, when he can’t follow orders immediately and may be forced to turn left.
Good films like this have a finesse about them that carries the audience along for the ride. Some moviegoers may scoff at one thing or another, but the swiftness of the film’s action returns their attention to the dangers on the screen. Matt is thinking what did he do to deserve what’s happening. He’s angry. He afraid. But he must sound calm because his kids are one wrong tap on the brake pedal away from annihilation.
Watching Neeson is a pleasure. He knows the rules for this kind of thriller. He’s not only trying to outguess the villain, he’s also fighting to save his family in more ways than one. The entire cast is very good, including Matthew Modine as Turner’s friend and business partner, and Noma Dumezweni, who is the primary law enforcement official.
What’s especially engaging about movies like “Retribution” is how everything plays out — how the traffic tricks are presented and how they’re resolved, all while you’re wondering about how everything will get resolved. A few things will always seem slightly implausible, but style and Neeson cover up thoughts of “hey, wait a minute.” He creates a relatable comfort level.
“Retribution” is genre filmmaking in high gear. Director Nimrod Antal and screenwriter Chris Salmanpour know their action tropes. Even if you think one risk just might be ending, they’ve got a police blockade waiting in the wings. The film’s 91 minutes race by. You could be doing much less interesting things than to have Neeson be your driver at this movie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.