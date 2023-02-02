Regardless of what you choose to call them — the rich, the affluent, or the comfortably well-off — it’s a given that wealthy people, and those eager wannabes who dream of being wealthy, are getting knocked around in movies these days.
Wrapping their themes around the word “exclusive” — be it an expensive fixed price meal or a journey on a gilded yacht — we’ve recently seen “The Menu” and the newly Academy Award-nominated “Triangle Of Sadness” take the financial elite and run them through the wringer. Both well-made movies are recommended. Although these next titles aren’t feature films, you also have the equally excellent television series dramas “The White Lotus” and “Succession” and their gaggle of power players, schemers and money hoarders.
We now have “Infinity Pool,” a Canadian production from Brandon Cronenberg, who is the Toronto born-and-bred son of horror master David Cronenberg. Dad completed a successful 2022 by shocking audiences with the fascinating “Crimes Of The Future.”
The well-acted “Infinity Pool,” which is playing in theaters, follows in the plentiful cinematic tradition of kicking the moneyed class where it hurts. Conversely, whether they’re upper middle class or superrich, these characters also mock the status quo and abuse lesser folks with impunity. The temptation to be cruel is not only a character trait, it also provides an opening for filmmakers to go to extremes content-wise.
What’s especially interesting is how many sequels there are in the psychological drama field regarding the moneyed class behaving badly. A handful of titles include this trio: director Jacques Deray’s “La Piscine” (1969), which begat Francois Ozon’s “Swimming Pool” (2003), which begat Luca Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash” (2015). There is also Ruben Ostlund’s “Force Majeure” from Sweden (2014) and its 2020 American version “Downhill” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell. Ostlund directed the aforementioned “Triangle Of Sadness.”
You’ll find glossy young men terrorizing a wealthy family in the Austrian “Funny Games” (1997) from Michael Haneke, and the director remaking his own film 10 years later in an English-language version, again calling it “Funny Games” and featuring even glossier prep school teenagers carrying out the horror.
Really rich, well-fed Italians use children as fodder for abuse (and laughter) in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s “Salo.” The elite dine well again in the vastly underrated “Beatriz At Dinner,” which stars Salma Hayek and John Lithgow. Filmmaker Woody Allen has often superbly chronicled characters who are better-off financially than most. His brilliant “Match Point” is a potent guide to murder most foul when money and class status mean everything.
Young Mr. Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool,” his third horror feature, reminds us again that money doesn’t always buy happiness or salvation. In the case of this hedonistic ode to bedlam, it can also buy misery.
Husband and wife James and Em Foster (Alexander Skarsgard and Cleopatra Coleman) head for a luxury, and expensive, beach resort so that he can recover from the failure of his most recent novel and break the chains of a fierce writer’s block. Em is the heiress to a publishing fortune; therefore, money is no object. The location is the fictional Li Tolqa, which gives off an immediate aura of weirdness because folks visiting the resort shouldn’t go beyond the fortified gates. The beach is lovely and the food is good.
However, another couple (Gabi and Alban, played by Mia Goth and Jalil Lespert) convince the Fosters to take a day trip to a beautiful cove. The end result is the death of a male resident of Li Tolqa. James is arrested.
The Orwellian cops advise him that he can escape the death penalty, which calls for the dead man’s first born son being allowed to kill James. The escape clause allows James to pay for the cloning of himself and watch the child stab the clone to death. It’s a bizarre rescue for rich foreign visitors. The cloning includes immersion in a red goo that reminded me of the black goo in “Under The Skin.”
What follows is a descent into a psychological madness that grips James. He’s fascinated watching himself being stabbed to death. He starts appreciating the other strange goings-on in Li Tolqa. The cloning concept is only the tip of the iceberg and a fascinating part of the film, but unfortunately, it’s where writer-director Cronenberg stops being innovative.
As James finds more and more unusual things to savor, he realizes that his mind is fragmenting. Or is it? There’s something mysterious about some of the tourists he encounters. I was reminded of “Speak No Evil” regarding disappearing people. His wife Em wants to leave Li Tolqa, but James doesn’t. He feels closer to some of the tourists, including Gabi, for special reasons. There’s an orgy, which is more psychedelic than realistic. and yes, you just saw an orgy in “Babylon.” Cronenberg’s idea of an orgy is surprisingly dull and imitative, like something out of a 1970s hippie revolution movie.
There’s a tease throughout of bold sexuality, but Cronenberg wavers. Did he actually believe having an unclothed Skarsgard pretend he’s a dog is all that shocking? It’s like watching watered-down Gaspar Noe, the Argentinian director who is overtly unafraid of anything sexual. I was also reminded of Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!,” a much more considered descent into carnal delirium.
With “Infinity Pool,” you keep getting hints there could be something bolder around the corner, but there isn’t. Cronenberg fails his own film. I call it playing house. It’s a horror movie without tension. There are levels he could have reached, but there is obvious hesitancy. He may think he’s done something daring, but he hasn’t.
