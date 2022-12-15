The coming of Christmas means motion picture awards season is upon us. In preparation for honoring the best in movies released in 2022, the studios, distributors, and publicists have been eager to make sure reviewers had the opportunity to see most of the potential nominees.
This past October, I was able to view two awards contenders at a rare double feature press screening. “Empire Of Light” ran at 4 p.m. and “The Banshees Of Inisherin” showed at 6:30. It was one of the best afternoons I’ve had seeing movies in years.
Both films offer a real sense of place, which adds to their visual appeal. “Empire Of Light” is set in 1980 and 1981 in a seaside town in England. The city of Margate, which is on the English Channel in the county of Kent, was the site of the film’s location shooting. Margate itself has a long boardwalk and an amusement and entertainment area called Dreamland.
“The Banshees Of Inisherin” is set among small cottages and a tavern on an island in 1923 Ireland near the end of the Irish Civil War. Fighting stopped in May of that year. The conflict followed the 1919-1921 Irish War Of Independence. The movie’s location shooting took place on the islands of Inishmore and Achill in Galway Bay. Inisherin is a fictional name.
“Empire Of Light” is now playing in theaters. “The Banshees Of Inisherin,” which is also in theaters, is available on HBO and HBO Max, as well as through various streaming and VOD platforms. On Dec. 20, it will be released on DVD and Blu-ray. Both features have Academy Award nomination potential.
The other day, the revamped Golden Globes group handed “The Banshees Of Inisherin” a leading eight nominations for its upcoming awards telecast on NBC, including best motion picture / musical or comedy, director, screenplay, Colin Farrell for best actor / musical or comedy, and both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan for supporting actor, as well as Kerry Condon for supporting actress. Olivia Colman, who stars in “Empire Of Light,” received a nod for best actress in a drama.
“The Banshees Of Inisherin” is an Irish folk story told with wonderful acting and a genuine understanding of the need for friendships, especially on an island with a minuscule population. A central character trait is stubbornness.
Farrell’s Padraic lives with his sister and has very little going on in his life. They argue a lot about his pet donkey. His best friend is a folk musician name Colm (Gleeson). One day Colm tells Padraic that he finds him boring. He no longer wants to be friends. This is a big revelation on a small island.
Padraic is bewildered by the rejection of a simple friendship. He keeps trying to talk to Colm, who resists every plea. Finally, Colm tells Padraic that every time he pesters him, he will cut off a finger on his own hand. The film then continues from this shocking and macabre point because Colm is forced to lose finger after finger.
Beautifully written and superbly directed by Martin McDonagh with a keen understanding of the ways some people need conversation and attention and others don’t want it, the movie develops moods and insights that are both curious and sly. There is humor and uncomfortable discord. Emotions turn raw.
Padraic’s sister Siobhan (Condon) wants to leave the island to live elsewhere. Dominic (Keoghan), a young man without any hopes, is treated with harm by his physically abusive father. There’s also a soothsayer who haunts the darkness.
“The Banshees Of Inisherin” is a compelling film and is highly recommended.
“Empire Of Light” captures the magic of moviegoing and the dream world of watching films in a local theater perfectly. A superb Colman plays a middle-aged woman named Hilary Small, who enjoys the camaraderie found at her job as one of the assistant managers of the cinema. She’s surrounded by younger employees, which gives her fresh perspectives on things, but her life has a constraining disorder to it. Her psychological needs are damaging her equilibrium and altering her fundamental awareness of what’s acceptable in British small-town society.
Hilary is able to maintain careful friendships, including a relationship that blossoms into a cautious, beautifully realized love with a young Black employee named Stephen (a wonderfully heartfelt performance by Micheal Ward — yes, a non-traditional spelling). Hilary also relishes her conversations with the projectionist (delightfully acted by Toby Jones). However, she becomes increasingly more disgusted with her own behavior because of the sordid sexual trysts she’s having with the theater’s married general manager (Colin Firth, excellent as a cold and distant man.)
The multi-layered “Empire Of Light,” which is exceptionally well-directed and intelligently written by Sam Mendes, builds to the evening when the cinema will host a special, glittering event: the premiere of the real-life, Oscar-winning film “Chariots Of Fire.”
“Empire Of Light” is not only about young people finding their first job, but also about adults surrounded by youth and feeling a bit lost and unsure how they should fit it. Time passes. The city also has a glowing allure thanks to Roger Deakins’ beautiful cinematography. However, there is also class conflict. When some racist thugs seen in shadow pound on the locked theater doors during an angry protest march — the staff is huddled inside — it’s like a terrifying moment in a horror movie.
“Empire Of Light” is an adult drama rife with ideas about proper behavior. Through it all, the dream machine — the beckoning world of movies — is an escape from the often demanding, occasionally difficult, sometimes harsh world outside.
