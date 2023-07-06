There has long been a discussion as to which one of two movies deserves primary credit (or criticism) for creating the concept of the “summer blockbuster” and, in the process, drawing attention from, and helping dismantle, what was then called the New Wave of American Cinema.
Should it be “Jaws,” with its savage shark and gripping suspense, or “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” with the old-time, movie serial thrills of its adventurous lead character, Indiana Jones? Both were classic-style motion picture entertainments.
On June 20, 1975, “Jaws” opened on 409 screens in the United States. That may seem to be a negligible number compared to the thousands of screens on which movies open these days, but the multiplex hadn’t taken over the motion picture exhibition world in 1975 and 400-plus screens was big news back then. The studio releasing “Jaws” also did something even more daring. It spent a lot of money on a nationwide television marketing campaign, a very rare thing. Screens were added in July and August. “Jaws” was a summertime smash hit.
“Raiders Of The Lost Ark” opened on June 12, 1981 in 1,078 theaters and ultimately stayed in the Top 10 for more than 40 weeks. It was still playing first-run in the far reaches of the U.S. in the summer of 1982. A huge television advertising budget and a major magazine campaign — magazines were extremely important attention-getters back then — helped feed the publicity machine.
“Jaws” might have taken a big bite out of the box office, but it was “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” that certified the concept of the summer blockbuster movie, which forever changed how films were released. It established new guidelines for what features the motion picture studios were willing to finance. Everybody in Hollywood wanted big numbers in warm weather.
Forty-two years after Indiana Jones outran a giant rolling stone in the opening sequence of the first entry in the series, there is now a fourth sequel, with the others being of varying value and merit.
“Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny” is a nearly $300 million time machine. It’s also the only film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg. This time around, James Mangold is at the helm. It’s written by Jez Butterworth, his brother John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp, and Mangold.
I think having seen “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” is essential. However, it’s not absolutely important that you’ve seen all of the previous sequels, although some folks might find it fun. If there’s an exception, it would be not suffering through 2008’s “Indiana Jones and The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.” Don’t feel guilty.
The opening sequence of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” takes place during World War II and Harrison Ford himself plays the young Indiana Jones. The face of the now almost 81-year-old actor has been digitally de-aged for these scenes. The technology is much better and has improved greatly over what we saw in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” in 2019.
The thrust of the movie’s beginning highlights Indy battling Nazis on a speeding train in an effort to retrieve an ancient artifact known as the Antikythera. We then jump to 1969, and Dr. Henry Jones (the once-famous Indiana Jones for the uninitiated) is a mess. He specialty was teaching archeology at Hunter College in New York City and retirement has beckoned. Jones drinks a lot, especially after being served divorce papers by his wife Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen).
Outside his ramshackle apartment, the city is abuzz because humans have walked on the moon. The jubilation doesn’t travel to Indy’s miserable life.
Enter his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the go-getting child of his former colleague Basil Shaw (Toby Jones in flashbacks). Helena has an idea. She wants Indy to help her search for part of the Antikythera, which is supposedly an adjunct to a gizmo that has the capability of predicting anomalies in the fabric of time. Ergo, catch an anomaly on a good day, and people can travel into the past. Thank the important ancient mathematician Archimedes for inventing the Antikythera. Helena’s father spent years trying to discover it. The hunt was an obsession for him.
Jones and Helena have access to a piece of the Antikythera — the dial — which figured in the film’s early chaos on the train. Also chasing after what is basically Archimedes’ concept of a calculator is the German, Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who has since become a vital scientist in the United States space program. Of course, Voller still hasn’t accepted his country’s defeat. His plan is to use the dial to go back in time to stop Germany from losing World War II.
For those who roll their eyes at time travel actually being able to change anything, this is probably where you decide to not see the movie. I’ll grant you that as things go, the time travel concept in “…Dial Of Destiny” works as well as it could. Is there convolution at play? Yes, absolutely, but this is a nostalgic fantasy adventure, and you go with it. There are international destinations, entertaining chases, and Antonio Banderas as a frogman helping Indy and Helena. The horse in the subway during the Apollo 11 ticker tape parade in Manhattan is a winning moment.
The acting throughout “Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny” is solid and the special effects are, as expected, state of the art. Composer John Williams is present for the musical thrills.
The film doesn’t match the storytelling greatness of “Raiders Of The Lost Ark,” but it achieves what it sets out to do. It entertains. The movie may not have the snap of immediacy, and it does meander here and there and lumber on too long, but as retro as he is, Ford as Indiana Jones still cracks a mean whip.
