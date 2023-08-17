Since the beginning of motion pictures, unidentified flying objects carrying visitors from outer space have landed on planet Earth in movies made around the world. The aliens sometimes come in peace, but more often than not, they arrive with havoc on their mind.
Two of my favorites regarding taking over humankind were made in 1953, the original “Invaders From Mars” and the original “The War Of The Worlds.” It was a good year if you liked seeing mayhem. My favorite film about an alien that’s not hostile is director John Carpenter’s “Starman” from 1984 starring Jeff Bridges and Karen Allen. Bridges earned an Academy Award nomination for best actor.
The arrival of a visitor from another galaxy is at the heart of “Jules,” a movie playing in theaters that took me completely by surprise. It felt a little familiar in terms of being cast with older performers because of this year’s parade of seniors doing their thing in such films as “80 For Brady,” “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” “Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny” and “A Man Called Otto.”
This time around we have Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris and Jane Curtin dipping their toes into the wellspring of aging characters. In real life, Kingsley is 79, Harris is 68 and Curtin is 75.
Kingsley plays Milton, a 78-year-old widower living in a small town in western Pennsylvania. He spends a lot of time watching television and tends to his beautiful garden. He never seems to miss a town council meeting. During its public comments section, he always urges the councilors to change the town’s slogan to something more sensible and asks repeatedly for a crosswalk on a specific street. His requests are greeted politely, but nothing he suggests ever moves forward.
During one meeting, Milton advises the citizens at the meeting that a flying saucer has landed in his yard and there is a creature from the UFO staying with him. With a careful look, the town supervisor attributes this unusual information to the fact that Milton is probably a little bit senile.
However, while Milton may have accidentally put a can of green beans in his bathroom’s medicine cabinet once, there really is an alien from outer space staying with him. This development is what makes the movie unique. The drama for Milton is not that he’s feeding apples to a small gray creature who emerged from a space ship, the drama is that the space ship ruined his azaleas and broke his bird bath.
Milton’s daughter Denise (a superb Zoe Winters) is worried about him in the way that many children of older parents worry. She doesn’t know about the alien who’s watching television with her dad. She’s just concerned that aging may be taking its toll on him. She thinks he needs to take some tests. Go to a doctor, she encourages. Milton would prefer not to. Denise works for a veterinarian.
Milton enjoys the companionship of his special visitor because it doesn’t pester him about anything. In fact, it never speaks. Jade Quon plays the alien, and her performance is magical. Without uttering a word, Quon creates a character that alters our preconceived notions about how movies like this should proceed.
The two strangers create an emotional bond over apples and TV. However, we need some dramatic tension. A woman named Sandy (played by Harris) thinks the young people of the town would benefit from doing good deeds for senior citizens and learns that there really is an alien. Joyce (played by Curtin) also discovers the truth. They are like night and day. Sandy is filled with good cheer. Joyce is a curmudgeon. The ladies decide the alien should have a name. Jules is chosen.
Drifting throughout the film are agents of the United States government allegedly searching for a “weather satellite” that may have returned to Earth. Jules begins working to make repairs to the space craft. Don’t let anyone tell you what the fuel is. And also be careful should someone want to reveal the dangerous secret power Jules has.
Director Marc Turtletaub and screenwriter Gavin Steckler have crafted an utterly charming movie that succeeds because the audience feels comfortable about Milton, Sandy, and Joyce going out of their way to practice kindness to a true stranger in a strange land. The point Turtletaub and Steckler are making is that the trio of humans are not senile or inching towards dementia because they have befriended an apple-eating alien.
As time goes by, older people lose longtime friends and lovers. There’s nothing wrong with replacing them with the pilot of a UFO. The acting by Kingsley, Sansom, and Curtin is magnificent. “Jules” is the most delightful movie I’ve seen this year.
LOCAL FILM FESTIVAL OPENING FRIDAY
This year’s gathering of Buffalo-Niagara horror, fantasy, and science-fiction movie fans, at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, has a personal connection for me. A member of my family is the star of the much talked-about 33-minute film, “Merch,” which will be shown opening night as part of a program of shorts. Buffalo actress Michelle Meer is the daughter of my brother-in-law John C. Meer Jr. and my sister Jeanmarie Calleri’s stepdaughter.
This is the 10th year of Buffalo Dreams, which was co-founded by filmmaker Gregory Lamberson and publisher Chris Scioli and runs from Friday through next Thursday at the Amherst Theatre. This year’s event will screen 16 features, including “What Lurks Beneath,” “Demon Behind The Glass,” and “Wintertide,” as well as 65 shorts. A record 30 of the entries were produced in Western NewYork.
Buffalo Dreams will present its Local Hero Award to Stephen McKinley Henderson, who is one of the most important character actors working in movies today. Henderson, a University Of Buffalo theater professor emeritus, has been nominated for two Tony Awards. His screen credits include “Lincoln,” “Tower Heist” and the “The American Side,” which was shot in Niagara Falls and Lockport. The festival’s Local Service Award will be given to to Cindy Abbott Letro, who is the chair of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission.
Additional information is available at: buffalodreamsfantasticfilmfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.