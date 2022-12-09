By 1989, motion picture features based on comic books were not as dominant at the box office as they are now. Their success seems to define the current era of moviegoing.
Although “Superman” (1978) and “Superman II” (1980) were popular hits, their immediate sequels, “Superman III” (1983) and “Superman IV: The Quest For Peace” (1987), disappointed legions of Superman fans.
The space opera “Flash Gordon” proved to be less popular in the United States and Canada than had been hoped for by the releasing studio, although it was a big hit in the United Kingdom and Italy. The 1980 film starred the American actor Sam J. Jones as the planetary traveler and featured an international cast that included Max von Sydow, Ornella Muti, Timothy Dalton, Brian Blessed, and Topol. “Flash Gordon” has since developed a major cult following, with one of its biggest selling points being the soundtrack by Queen.
“Barbarella” from 1968, with Jane Fonda as the title character, and directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim, is based on a French comic book series, but it, too, failed to generate much theatrical action.
Meanwhile the character Batman had scored high in a pop-art dominated television series, which ran from January 1966 to March 1968 on ABC. Adam West plays Bruce Wayne / Batman (known as the Caped Crusader) and Burt Ward is Dick Grayson / Robin (often referred to as the Boy Wonder).
In the 1970s and 1980s comic books were considered mostly the bastion of kids, and nobody was interested in taking the concept of movies based on comic books much past the Superman stage.
Michael Uslan was a lawyer and occasional movie producer who, through what can only be called the luck of the draw, bought the motion picture ownership rights to the Batman comic books, but in the 1980s, nobody in Hollywood cared. The term “superhero” was a non-starter. It took nearly a decade of trying, but Uslan persevered and finally got his Batman movie.
Uslan’s approval of the casting of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, who would fight crime in Gotham City as Batman, raised a lot of eyebrows. Keaton was best-known as the dad who became “Mr. Mom” (1983) and as the energetic character of “Beetlejuice” (1988). Uslan selected a relatively unknown Tim Burton, who originally wanted to be an animator, to direct “Batman.” Burton had directed “Beetlejuice” and put Pee Wee Herman’s creative genius on the screen in the visually brilliant “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.” But could he direct a superhero movie?
After June 23, 1989, all bets were off. The Michael Keaton-Tim Burton “Batman” opened that day and the moviegoing world changed forever. On a budget of $48-million, “Batman” grossed $411.6 million worldwide. That’s $989.21 million in today’s dollars. Of course, you have to give some credit to Jack Nicholson’s lively characterization of the Joker for the film’s vast appeal.
Uslan especially insisted on two things for his “Batman.” The thematic focus of the picture had to be serious and it needed to highlight the somber thoughts and dark dreams of Bruce Wayne, and there had to be at least one major star in the movie. Nicholson signed on and was paid a then-unheard of $6 million for a supporting role. Cinematic history proves he is a great and colorful villain in the film.
“Batman” was followed by “Batman Returns” in 1992, two mega-hits that proved to be a one-two punch that completely changed Hollywood’s appreciation and understanding of movies based on comic book characters, including Batman, who was part of the DC Comics empire and was created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger. His first appearance was in March 1939 in the 27th issue of Detective Comics.
Buffalo-Niagara fans of “Batman” and “Batman Returns” will have the opportunity to see both classics at Dipson’s Amherst Theatre in University Plaza on Main Street, across from the University Of Buffalo south campus. The features are being shown as part of the Monday Movie Mayhem series.
Rich DiSalvo is the general manager of the Amherst, and the co-programmer of “Monday Movie Mayhem” along with assistant manager Peter Lambert. They have a deep appreciation of the Batman movies being shown and eagerly booked the double bill.
In reference to the actors who have followed Keaton in subsequent Batman movies, DiSalvo said, “Keaton will always be Batman in my eyes because of these two films. I was six the first time I watched the 1989 ‘Batman,’ which was my first experience with a live-action Batman, and from that day on, whenever I pictured Batman in my mind, he was who I saw. I’ve always felt the mark of a great movie is when it imprints itself on your memory in such a way. Both of the Tim Burton-Batman films stuck with me, not only because of Keaton’s performances, but also because of the iconic villains that Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, and Michelle Pfeiffer brought to life.”
DiSalvo enthusiastically continued, “we chose these two movies for the second season of Monday Movie Mayhem because I believe they are films that everyone not only needs to see and enjoy, but they also need to be seen and enjoyed on the big screen with a crowd of Batman fans around you.”
The Batman double feature unreels on Monday with “Batman” showing at 6:30 p.m. and “Batman Returns” at 9 p.m. Admission is separate, with a discount for purchasing tickets for both films.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.