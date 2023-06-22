“Asteroid City,” the newest cinematic dollhouse from writer-director Wes Anderson, was made on a budget of $25 million. It has infinitely more visual appeal than “The Flash,” which is the latest journey into the multiverse and cost $220 million to put on the screen.
I am a fan of some of Anderson’s other movies and especially like “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” and “The Darjeeling Limited.” I thought his previous feature, 2021’s “The French Dispatch,” was a disjointed jumble that wasn’t rescued by its huge all-star cast.
With “Asteroid City,” Anderson returns with another epic acting ensemble — 21 names are on the film’s poster. Familiar faces abound. I’m not going to list all of the members of the primary cast, but most notably you’ll see Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Matt Dillon, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, and Maya Hawke, who is the real-life daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, as a teacher.
The best performance is delivered by Tony Revolori as a military general’s aide de camp. Revolori also played the newly hired bellhop in “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” There are cameo appearances by Rita Wilson (Hanks’ actual wife), Margot Robbie, Fisher Stevens and Bob Balaban.
In 1955, an announcer acted by Bryan Cranston introduces a play that’s going to air on black and white television. Characters, and the actors and actress playing them, will mix and match as we jump into the plot of the play, which is our introduction to Asteroid City, a ramshackle small town in the Arizona desert. The movie itself then segues into a beautiful pastel color palette, which, over its 105-minute running time, proves to be the most wonderful thing about Anderson’s film.
In “Asteroid City,” there are secret government laboratories and at one point an atomic bomb explodes in the distance. The town plays host to the Junior Stargazer convention where brilliant child scientists will compete for prizes. There’s a connection between Schwartzman and Johansson’s characters that I won’t reveal. At one point, an alien arrives from outer space to reclaim a round object from another galaxy that fell on the town. It should have been a tourist attraction, but that never came to be.
Everyone is quarantined because without that dictate, the movie’s lightweight storyline doesn’t exist. Most of the actors speak in mannered, almost robotic cadences. Three little girls might be witches. There’s a hint of a tribute to 1950s science fiction films, but ultimately, “Asteroid City” wobbles into being far too quirky and much too precious.
I appreciated Adam Stockhausen’s fanciful production design and Robert Yeoman’s lovely cinematography, but they aren’t enough to send you running off to a theater to see the movie. The comedy is as dry as the desert, but I only laughed once. Anderson clearly believes he’s delivering walloping whimsy, but I respectfully disagree.
• • •
After seeing “The Flash,” I think the multiverse, at least as presented by the team behind this DC Comics film, has reached its peak. The multiverse is nothing more than a hall of mirrors.
If you are unfamiliar with the term, the multiverse simply means that DC and its moviemaking competition, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, utilize multiple realities to explain things that are happening on screen, put established characters in new settings, and feed the audience excuses for continuity errors.
Think parallel universes and alternate timelines, or, to be realistic, radio and television soap operas. In soaps, almost nobody really goes away, or, in some situations, dies. They just disappear and, more often than not, return as somebody’s twin. It’s a gimmick to conjure up whatever silly storyline studios think they can get away with.
Are there really people watching “The Flash” who believe the return of 1989’s Batman in the film — with a 71-year-old Michael Keaton still in the role — makes sense or is realistic? Of course it isn’t. It’s just another gimmick.
“The Flash” offers some general interest to fans of the swift, fleet-of-foot character, but ultimately, the movie is a meandering, multi-layered CGI-laden drama that offers little that’s new. Barry Allen, played by the talented, albeit miscast Ezra Miller, is an up-and-coming superhero beset with a troubling incident that controls his emotional life — the murder of his mother Nora when he was young and the imprisonment of his seemingly innocent father Henry for her death.
Barry has considered forensic science as a career path, and for the purposes of the story, he discovers a way to go back in time. He hopes to make right the incident involving his father. However, the time travel has its negative aspects — no surprise there — and director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson focus on this to create a journey that is often off-kilter and seems to exist solely to introduce characters and pave the way for future Flash adventures. Supergirl, who is not a fully fleshed-out character, shows up to counterbalance the familiar villainy of DC Comics’ General Zod.
Actor Miller, who is very good in “The Perks Of Being A Wallflower” and “We Need To Talk About Kevin,” as well as in his small role as the young Salvador Dali in the current “Daliland,” doesn’t properly energize the conversations between the Flash character and Barry.
“The Flash,” which is playing in theaters, clocks in at 144 minutes. As it lumbers slowly forward, I couldn’t help but think about how director Alfred Hitchcock dealt superbly with the unjustly accused person storyline in 105 minutes in “The Wrong Man,” with great acting, no special effects, a tight screenplay, and in black and white.
One solution to the problem of so much repetition regarding films from DC Comics might be for the studio to get behind a stand-alone movie. Stop tossing in irrelevant characters just because they appeared in print decades ago. Stop fretting over sequels. Of course, the better idea is to give the multiverse a rest.
