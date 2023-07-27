The first indication that Christopher Nolan was going to be a unique and interesting filmmaker was there for all to see with his noteworthy second feature, “Memento,” which was released in 2000 when he was 30 years of age.
The movie’s non-linear narrative is delivered as two different sets of scenes interspersed during the film. There are sequences in color that are shown in reverse order, which reveal the mental state of the protagonist to the audience. Some scenes are shown chronologically in black-and-white.
Nolan likes to play fast and loose with time and space. If he isn’t careful, this form of narrative storytelling can become pretentious. If he’s running on all cylinders, there’s an elegance to his movies that is beautiful and satisfying to behold.
Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is beautiful to behold. Whether or not it’s satisfying depends on your appreciation for how he creates his cinema. The film is a feast of non-linear moviemaking. It’s the most Nolanesque feature he’s made.
The story that’s front-and-center during the epic three-hour movie is the making of the atomic bomb during the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos, New Mexico, and its use on two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in a successful effort, which was approved by President Harry S. Truman, with the hopes of ending the war in the Pacific.
Born in New York City, J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life, as highlighted in the film, is centered around Princeton University in New Jersey, Cambridge in England, the University of California at Berkeley, the extended sojourn at the Los Alamos Laboratory during the building of the bomb, and intense political hearings courtesy of the Washington, D.C. witch hunt for Communist sympathizers in the United States government.
“Oppenheimer” the movie is rich in detail. That it unreels in flashbacks and flash-forwards may be maddening for some, but not for me. It’s also in black-and-white and in color. In “Oppenheimer,” Nolan takes an intelligent topic and turns it into a suspenseful experience. The director, who wrote the screenplay based on the biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, has the canvas to concentrate on theoretical physicist Oppenheimer’s intellectualism, ever-increasing self-confidence, internal thought processes, poise and popularity as a leader, and relationships with women (he was unfaithful to his wife).
Throughout the often-tense film, there is pitch-perfect dialogue and a precise understanding by Nolan of the importance of its many dozens of real-life characters.
Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer is central to the greatness of the casting. Murphy never loses J. Robert’s sense of duty or his belief that his goal is to save the lives of members of the American military by succeeding with the Manhattan Project. He’s a man who rarely eats. He cares about everybody who’s working on the bomb. General Leslie Groves (Matt Damon), who oversees Los Alamos for Truman, is the kind of general that’s needed when time is of the essence. Oppenheimer’s long-suffering wife Katherine (Emily Blunt) provides necessary strength when it matters most. His mistress Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) was a psychiatrist and occasional journalist. Albert Einstein (Tom Conti) is visited in scenes of visual poetry.
Does the movie falter in any way? Yes, but not enough to derail it for me. Once the atomic bomb is dropped, there’s still 40 minutes to go, and it’s here that Nolan lets the subject matter get away from him slightly. Oppenheimer wasn’t onboard with the U. S. government’s desire to progress from the atomic to the hydrogen bomb. Truman calls him a “crybaby.”
This reluctance commands most of the film’s attention as Senate and House hearings revolving around Atomic Energy Commissioner Lewis Strauss’s future in Washington and Oppenheimer’s sudden disfavor with certain politicians are dissected in brutally intense black-and-white sequences that prove exhausting as because they go on far too long. Nolan is insistent on making certain the focus stays on his main character. So much so, that Japan and the horrors caused by the dropping of the bomb are only hinted at.
Is Oppenheimer a Communist? Was his wife? Is he a traitor for not wanting to continue to create weapons of mass destruction? Some of the material could have been edited more tightly.
The saving grace for these seemingly endless scenes of political performance art are twofold. One is Murphy’s ability to project an almost religious dedication to the rightness of Oppenheimer’s beliefs. The destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the body count appalled him. The other is the scintillating performance by Robert Downey Jr. as Strauss, a bureaucratic game player of the highest order. The moment when Strauss realizes what Oppenheimer is actually doing in front of the determined members of Congress is motion picture acting Nirvana.
The 1954 hearing to adjudicate whether or not Oppenheimer’s federal security should be renewed allows Nolan almost infinite time to spin his directorial vision in myriad directions, some previously hinted at, some unique, but all defining Nolan the director and Oppenheimer the man. The “father of the atomic bomb” is well-served.
One truth in the the movie is that the female characters track with what history recorded. In that era, women were less than equal and except for wives and the occasional secretary, Los Alamos was a man’s world. In the overall story, Mrs. Oppenheimer and her husband’s mistress are the most visible female characters.
Oppenheimer is a fascinating individual. His intense dreams are either rapturous or tormenting. He figuratively visits the cosmos in them. He’s a scientist, but for him science is an art form. The true and genuine highlight for Nolan, Murphy, and the movie is the immediate build-up to, and then the explosion of, the test bomb. It’s a bravura dance of imagery and sound, but also lack of sound. It’s an understanding of power without any of the essential characters in that moment knowing precisely what’s to come.
In the film, it’s asked more than once: Are we going to destroy the world? It wasn’t destroyed, but history was changed forever.
