It’s rare that horror movies earn Academy Award nominations, especially for acting, but director Brian De Palma’s certifiably great supernatural thriller “Carrie,” from 1976, hit a twofer.
Sissy Spacek, who plays a friendless high school girl with telekinetic powers, received an Oscar nomination for best actress and Piper Laurie earned a nod for supporting actress for their performances as a terrifying mother and daughter duo in what is unquestionably a motion picture masterpiece. Also in the now-iconic cast are William Katt, Betty Buckley, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, John Travolta, and P. J. Soles.
“Carrie,” which is written by Lawrence D. Cohen, will be shown as part of a Stephen King double feature on July 13 at the Transit Drive-In. Leading off the evening is “Pet Sematary,” which is directed by Mary Lambert and written by King. He also appears in the film as a minister.
The selections were chosen by Peter Vullo, who as the host and programmer of the wildly successful Thursday Night Terrors, is Buffalo-Niagara’s guide to the ghoulish. “Terrors At The Drive-In” was a smash hit last summer; therefore, its return for this season was a given. Vullo describes the King duo as “classic horror double feature fun.”
On August 17, Vullo delivers “Killer Klowns From Outer Space,” from 1988, which opens the evening. It’s directed by Stephen Chiodo and written by him and his brother Charles Chiodo. Following Chiodo’s movie will be one of my favorite science fiction comedies, “Mars Attacks!”
The stellar cast of director Tim Burton’s 1996 invaders from another planet epic, which is written by Jonathan Gems, includes Jack Nicholson in a dual role, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michael J. Fox, Rod Steiger, Lukas Haas, Jim Brown, Lisa Marie, Paul Winfield, Pam Grier, Jack Black, and legendary Golden Age Of Hollywood actress Sylvia Sidney.
Rain or shine, gates open at 8 p.m. on both nights and the first show begins at dusk. The Transit Drive-In is located at 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport.
