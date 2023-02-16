The biggest surprise of the Super Bowl wasn’t that there would be a ridiculous call in the closing seconds by an incompetent official. NFL fans are used to that.
No, the biggest Super Bowl surprise was that the movie “80 For Brady” was a major league hit at the box office. As I wrote in last week’s review, it’s an entertaining comedy with an all-star leading cast — Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno. What stunned Hollywood’s box office gossipmongers was that the film played in sold out theaters all across the country, including in metro Buffalo-Niagara.
What’s especially comforting is that when you see it in a theater, you can literally feel the audience getting into the swing of things occurring on-screen. Can Hollywood actually be rescued by old-fashioned crowd-pleasers? You know, the kind of movies people say they don’t make any more.
“80 For Brady” was the number one film for the full week of February 3 through 9, topping the other newcomer, “Knock At The Cabin.” Overall, “80 For Brady” had taken in $24,769,963 through Super Bowl Sunday.
Of course, this is much better news than the AMC theater chain’s absolutely ridiculous plan to charge for tickets based on where you like to sit in the theater. Movies are not opera or Broadway. The jeers aimed at the ludicrous concept were loud and richly deserved.
It’s been proven, time and time again, that most folks who go to movie theaters just want to be entertained. It’s also been confirmed through polling that they are tired of high ticket and concession prices.
Entertainment of the best kind can be found in “Sharper,” a con artist film in the classic mode. My top six con artist favorites, in the order of their year of release, are: “The Lady Eve” (1941), “Paper Moon” (1973), “The Sting” (1973), “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988), “The Grifters” (1990) and “The Good Liar” (2019). There are many others that rise to the occasion, and you certainly have your favorites.
“Sharper” is about swindlers. If you’ve heard the word sharper when it refers to conning the gullible, it’s usually linked with card sharp. The movie is directed by Benjamin Caron and written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. It’s the kind of slick filmmaking that deserves to be seen in a theater with a crowd that’s being fooled. It’s playing at Dipson’s Amherst.
Because you know going in that you’re going to see people manipulated by a con game, the fun is watching how the cons are carried out. “Sharper” unreels in separate episodes, as if we’re watching short stories. The screenplay highlights one character, then another, and at some point, the different characters are required to become enmeshed, aren’t they? How this happens — or doesn’t happen — is part of the enjoyability quotient.
The concept of time is compressed and altered as the story loops back on itself. You pick up clues, and there’s a comfort level in seeing who’s doing what to whom because you’re creating your own sense of the con in your mind. You like having details explained. And you just might feel smarter than some of the characters.
The perfectly acted movie’s clever story is centered on a number of swindles and cons. There are surprises for you and rewards for your patience.
I’ll start you off here, and this is all you’re going to learn. I will not reveal the con. There are no spoilers. In New York City, Tom (Justice Smith) owns a used bookstore. He’s first seen reading a book in the shop. Sandra (Briana Middleton) walks in. She’s a graduate student working on a doctoral thesis about Black cultural tropes and feminism. Sandra is looking for a first edition copy of “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston. Tom, who is a bit too quick to rush to judgment, becomes smitten with her. Of course, he asks her out to dinner.
Sandra is his dream woman. However, she is light years different from him in background, but anything can happen, right? One more thing, she has a brother who needs money.
Meanwhile — there’s always a meanwhile — the radiant Madeline (Julianne Moore) is the girlfriend of Richard, an older billionaire (John Lithgow). That’s four of the five main characters. The fifth is a fellow named Max (Sebastian Stan). He’s the kind of guy who delights in being a con artist and enjoys sharing what he knows about the skill-set with others.
“Sharper'' delivers an intricate puzzle. It's a strong psychological tale that runs slightly less than two hours. Its pacing is superb. There’s a nifty sense of urbanity, and the visuals from cinematographer Charlotte Bruus Christensen are exceptional.
I thought the dialogue lacked a necessary edge at times, the kind of wordplay playwright David Mamet can do in his sleep. The ending could have been stronger. Overall, I enjoyed the movie.
Throughout “Sharper,” as befits a good con artist film, there are things going on that require your strict attention. Some of them are conversational; others demand keeping an eye on the activities of the characters, especially an occasional sideways glance.
There’s a message for moviegoers. A character alludes to the fact that it’s easier to get people to accept a lie if they don’t see the lie coming. Will you be able to see the lies coming?
