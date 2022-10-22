NORTH TONAWANDA — That moment when the house lights dim at the Riviera Theatre and the spotlight starts to shine is one that fills audiences with an an excited sense of anticipation.
Thunderous musical chords begin to fill the space and, as if by magic, the Mighty Wurlitzer organ rises out of the floor at the front of the stage and Bruce Woody, seated at the black and white keys, creates entertainment excitement. Audiences erupt with applause. It’s a thrilling experience, and one that isn’t shared in many cities around the world.
Woody, a local church organist by profession, returns to the Riviera to help celebrate the Halloween season with the showing of two masterful silent movie classics, “Nosferatu: A Symphony Of Horror” from 1922 and “The Phantom Of The Opera” from 1925.
Both films are essential viewing for fans of motion pictures. The black and white features will be enhanced by Woody’s bravura organ playing.
He told me that for “The Phantom Of The Opera,” his accompaniment to the motion picture is “a free-form experience.” In fact, he creates the music on his own as the movie unreels. In essence, Woody is ad-libbing.
He stated that even though he’s familiar with the film, and has seen it often, the audience will hear fresh riffs on its horror movie theme. “I enjoy experimenting with what I see on the screen. I anticipate scenes and somewhere in my brain, I sense perfect new notes that need to be played, and I play them.”
Regarding “Nosferatu,” which he has also seen numerous times, Woody’s music is a mix of existing works of classical music and his imagination. You’ll hear the sounds of a Bach chorale, for example. Each note heard, be it loud or soft, is timed perfectly to the action in each scene.
“I’m blessed that I can remember both films quite well and equally important, my love of movies, music, and this wonderful Wurlitzer organ all come into play,” said Woody. Because of his extraordinary talent, he is able to generate an adventure for the audience that flows naturally.
One of the things you learn when you watch silent films is how much cinematic inventiveness was done regarding storytelling and special effects before the emerging sound and Cinemascope eras of moviemaking. Studios and directors working without sound truly did tell terrific, expressionistic stories with clever cinematography and complex production values.
“Nosferatu,” which is directed by F. W. Murnau, is a sharply constructed German-made horror fantasy with a wonderfully weird take on Bram Stoker’s Dracula vampire legend. In fact, history reveals that the family of Stoker, who published his “Dracula” novel in 1897, sued the filmmakers for plagiarism, even though Count Dracula is called Count Orlok in the movie. He’s played by the incomparable Max Schreck. Other minor details were changed from the book.
Stoker’s heirs were able to get a court order demanding that all prints of “Nosferatu” be destroyed. It’s fortunate for motion picture history that some copies survived the judge’s order. The picture has been shown at film festivals and film classes for a century. “Nosferatu” is a well-made, fascinating work of art.
Because of its rich theatrical history, “The Phantom Of The Opera” is probably more familiar to audiences. The movie tells the story as written in Gaston Leroux’s 1910 book. It’s an American silent feature from the notable Universal Pictures and is directed by Rupert Julian. Lon Chaney, who was famous in Hollywood as the “the man of a thousand faces,” stars as The Phantom, and Mary Philbin is his beloved Christine.
The coming together of the mesmerizing vampire in “Nosferatu” and the legendary romance of “The Phantom Of The Opera” on successive nights at the Riviera was organist Woody’s idea. He brought it to the theater’s Executive Director David Fillenwarth, who began his start in the entertainment field in motion picture exhibition.
The engaging Fillenwarth has decades of show business experience in his background. He was the manager of the original Walden Galleria movie theaters for General Cinema, and he worked at North Tonawanda’s Majestic Theater — formerly the famous summer tent showplace to the stars known as Melody Fair — as the Box Office and Marketing Manager. He was also the Executive Director of the Lancaster Opera House.
Fillenwarth agreed immediately that “bringing together crowd-pleasing silent movies and Bruce’s amazing organ playing” was something “the Riviera had to put on the calendar.” He said that “we love doing this kind of event. It a terrific example of showcasing not only the theater, but also the Mighty Wurlitzer. and it highlights our appreciation for all forms of entertainment and quality artistic expression.”
Each of the films will play once only, with “Nosferatu: A Symphony Of Horror” showing on Tuesday (Oct. 25) and “The Phantom Of The Opera” unreeling on Wednesday (Oct. 26). The start time for both evenings is 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information visit rivieratheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.