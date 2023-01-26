Actor Richard Gere, who has appeared in 54 movies, has never been nominated for an Academy Award. Raised and educated in Syracuse, Gere became a household name in the early 1980s with the one-two punch of “American Gigolo” and “An Officer and A Gentleman.” He certified his talent with “Pretty Woman” in 1990. However, the Oscar has eluded him, if, that is, it’s actually something he cares about.
Of interest to trivia fans, Gere’s middle name is Tiffany, which is his mother’s maiden name, and through both of his parents, he’s descended directly from the Pilgrims who arrived in the New World on the Mayflower.
Gere is starring in “Maybe I Do,” a romantic comedy front-loaded with Academy Award nominees and winners. His costars include Diane Keaton, a four-time best actress Oscar nominee and a winner for “Annie Hall,” as well as Susan Sarandon, a five-time best actress nominee and a winner for “Dead Man Walking.” Also appearing in the film is William H. Macy, a supporting actor nominee for “Fargo.”
More trivia: Gere starred with Keaton in “Looking For Mr. Goodbar,” the 1977 sociological crime drama that retains its power and ability to shock to this day.
It’s a badge of honor for the production team behind “Maybe I Do” that the four main players are all in their seventies, which gives everyone involved the opportunity to trumpet the fact that a great cast knows no age limit. Macy is 72, Gere is 73, Sarandon is 76, and Keaton is 77.
In “Maybe I Do,” each of the four starring principals are part of a wedded couple who have a child preparing to take the important steps to getting married. Gere plays Howard, who’s married to Keaton’s Grace. Their daughter Michelle (Emma Roberts) is dating Allen (Luke Bracey) whose parents are Sam (Macy) and Monica (Sarandon).
Allen is uncertain if he’s ready for marriage — at a recent wedding he dove for the bouquet so that his girlfriend wouldn’t catch it. Michelle thinks they can receive good advice from their mutual parents regarding both the romantic aspect and the regimented angle of being married. Both she and Allen believe their parents’ marriages are stable and successful. A dinner party for the six of them is put on the calendar.
“Maybe I Do,” which is available in theaters, is written and directed by Michael Jacobs and is based on his own play. He’s the creative force behind television’s “Boy Meets World.” Jacobs is 67 years old, if you’re counting.
At the very start of the insightful film, it’s revealed to the audience that there isn’t much wedded bliss between Howard and Grace or Sam and Monica. Two of them are physically cheating and the other two are intellectually and emotionally cheating. I’ll let you discover how each of them explores their libido.
How difficult are the adult relationships? Sam’s life is in such disarray that he flees to movie theaters to console himself. It’s better to eat a bucket of popcorn into which he has poured boxes of candy while watching strangers be unhappy than wallow in his own misery. Howard is a confident fellow, who’s clearly full of himself. There’s a roguish element to his smug persona.
Grace enjoys her domestic drinking and is unsure about a number of things, including what constitutes cheating. Monica is a brassy, take-charge kind of woman who’s ready for bear, which is emphasized by the theatrical fur coat she flings about with abandon.
Of course, Michelle and Allen are clueless about the parental discontent. A good dose of the romantic comedy’s many laughs rise from this premise. Regardless of how shocked the kids may become, their doubts about marriage need to be vanquished.
Howard, Grace, Sam, and Monica may be disillusioned with their relationship, but they also care deeply for their children. They want them to succeed, but they also worry about what’s happening to their own partnership. The key question of when to tell Michelle and Allen the truth and when to let them find their own way is handled deftly.
There are moments when the entire cast achieves such a high level of quality ensemble acting that as some of the superbly funny scenes build to a solid payoff, you secretly hope they’ll keep going on. Keaton and Sarandon are truly on top of their game. It’s wonderful to watch the bemused Gere. Macy’s hangdog demeanor is fun to experience. All six performers deliver a solid dollop of on-screen chemistry. Nothing feels belabored or unnecessary. Both Roberts and Bracey succeed at being up to the challenge of acting with this quartet of robustly talented pros.
Some people think that calling a movie “old-fashioned” can be a negative. Yes, it occasionally could, although that’s not the case with “Maybe I Do.”
There is assuredly a classic screwball comedy feel to the goings-on, but I never thought the movie felt tired or musty. When you’ve got superstars like Keaton, Sarandon, Gere, and Macy involved, you relish the jaundiced looks and little asides that only the best in the acting game know how to deliver to the camera.
Frustrations never seemed so endearing. Betrayal never looked so good. Weariness can, and does, sparkle. If the romantic comedy is, in fact, making a comeback, the good-looking “Maybe I Do” is certainly keeping the ball rolling.
