Filmmakers enjoy setting essential scenes at Italian weddings, whether they’re the centerpiece of a delightful romantic comedy like “Lovers and Other Strangers” or showcased in a classic crime drama like “The Godfather.”
At the Versailles Palace, a neighborhood banquet hall in Queens, weddings share the spotlight with parties celebrating birthdays, engagements, retirements, baptisms and confirmations.
The new comedy-drama “Somewhere In Queens” uses its banquet hall as the staging area for introducing us to the Russo family, a colorful and occasionally boisterous Italian-American family that, thanks to the team that created the movie, never wallows in stereotypes, regardless of what a few complainers think. Sorry folks, meatballs are not a stereotype. They are a life force. I may never have heard “Volare” sung at an Italian wedding, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.
“Volare” is just one of the many songs drifting in and out of “Somewhere In Queens.” As the film opens, “Buona Sera,” as sung by Louis Prima, is on the soundtrack.
The patriarch of the Russos is Dominic, known as “Pops,” and the matriarch is Mama Rosa. When the extended family comes over for Sunday dinner, the pasta, and yes, the meatballs, are overflowing. Mama is pleased that everyone delights in eating her food. “Mangia tutti! Mangia!” The conversation is controlled by Pops, and no harsh words are allowed. June Gable plays Mama Rosa. Sharing the food she prepared is her joy.
It’s a pleasure to see the semi-retired Tony Lo Bianco on-screen as the “old man” whose home construction business has given the family, grandchildren included, its lifeblood. If he pays someone a compliment, it’s possible he’ll do it while working on something else and not look the person in the eye. If you can’t place Lo Bianco, think of Salvatore Boca, the big spender, who sets up the heroin deal stateside in “The French Connection.”
At the heart of “Somewhere In Queens” is Ray Romano as Leo Russo. He works for his father along with other family members including Frank (Sebastian Maniscalco). Romano also directs the movie and co-wrote the entertaining and heartfelt screenplay with Mark Stegemann. This is Romano’s directorial debut. He never even directed an episode of his popular situation comedy, “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
Leo is a likable fellow, who doesn’t seem to have had much ambition in life, most assuredly because a job was waiting for him right out of high school. He can be the butt of jokes instigated by the work crew, which includes family-friend Petey (Jon Manfrellotti). The Russos’ construction business is decidedly insular.
Leo has been married to his high school sweetheart, Angela (Laurie Metcalf), for more than 20 years. She has defeated breast cancer. They have a son named Matthew, who is a senior in high school and is nicknamed Sticks because of his long legs. He’s exceedingly shy, but he has some very recognizable talent on his school’s basketball court. A college scholarship is a possibility.
Frank is the Russo who, although younger than Leo, has been selected to be the foreman. This lets you know where Leo stands with the family. He’s a good guy, but he’s more passionate about how Angela keeps their home running and Sticks’ ability on the court. Leo is not a born leader. His favorite movie is “Rocky,” which he quotes excessively.
We discover, along with his parents, that Sticks has a girlfriend name Danielle (Sadie Stanley). They are surprised, but pleased. Of course, she’s instantly absorbed into the family, including being invited to one of those Sunday dinners. Too much, too soon? Probably.
It’s the subplot focusing on Danielle that takes “Somewhere In Queens” into a direction that flies in the face of how the Russos live their lives. To them, family is everything. To Danielle, her relationship with Sticks is only a stop along the way. Danielle is free-spirited. She values her independence, and she has very strong opinions on a lot of subjects. Angela isn’t over-the-moon about her. Her cancer caused her to rethink a lot of things. One thing she wants is to have Sticks close to her.
Sticks is completely in love. He compares his romantic life to how his parents met as youngsters. However, Danielle has dreams of traveling around the world, which she wants to do as her own person without any attachments. She ends the relationship, and Sticks falls apart emotionally.
Leo has an idea, and it’s the crux of the closing third act of the film. Leo’s gambit is shocking. What occurs has elements of those classic English romantic novels, where someone makes a grand bargain that, on its face, seems foolhardy in order to salvage a romance. I won’t discuss it further, but I think what happens is a bit daring for an American movie in this new century, when everything cinematically dramatic has to feel safe. Leo cares only about Sticks being happy and being offered a future different from his.
Romano and Stegemann dare to make Leo unlikable because of what he conjures up. They take a bold risk, and bravo to them. There’s even a remarkable scene during a party at the Versailles Palace in which too much consumption of alcohol helps create shocks to the Russo family’s system. Also, high praise for the powerful confrontation between Leo and Petey. It delivers a real jolt.
“Somewhere In Queens,” which is playing in theaters, has its poignant moments, as well as a well-spring of humor that is never overbearing. The acting throughout by the entire cast is superb. It’s truly a pleasure to watch Romano and Metcalf together. Just the looks she gives are alone a Master Class in film performance.
Ultimately, the very satisfying movie is about parenting and the hopes, choices and mistakes made.
