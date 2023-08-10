Back during their Hollywood heyday, when they were young and fresh-faced, Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland made a series of films, some involving the character Andy Hardy, in which they often had to put on a show.
From 1937 to 1943, Rooney and Garland could be seen acting together in eight movies, including such gems as “Love Finds Andy Hardy,” “Strike Up The Band” and “Girl Crazy.” There was an innocence to their teenaged characters and a can-do spirit that delighted audiences.
These days, most features about teens have a hard edge and not many celebrate the joys of being young. Imagine my surprise while watching “Theater Camp” that we had not entered a world of backstage backstabbing, but rather had settled in for a carefully crafted look at a group of young people eager to succeed in the one thing they love most: acting on a stage in a live theater production.
If the sweetness could be sustained, and not be cloying, then someone had discovered a way to bottle the anticipation many talented kids have for being on Broadway one day, and they were doing it without a lot of nastiness. “Theater Camp” is not “All About Eve” (a masterpiece to be sure) for the young set. It’s more Mickey and Judy in “Babes On Broadway.”
Those someones who united to create “Theater Camp” are directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and their co-screenwriters, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt. Except for Lieberman, they also have essential acting roles in the unique comedy.
The movie takes place at a ramshackle summer camp called AdirondACTS in New York state. It’s for children, mostly teens, with stars in their eyes. We’re introduced to the camp’s founder, Joan, who is played by Amy Sedaris in a brief cameo. Unfortunately as the season begins, she suffers a stroke from strobe lighting and ends up in the hospital. The camp is already on a financial downslide and her absence helps nothing. Her son Troy (a terrific Jimmy Tatro) is a goofy galoot without much between his ears. He’s a social media influencer, who decides he can run the camp. Lurking in the wings and in another part of the forest is a better financed theater camp. Its owners have their sights set on the AdirondACTS property.
Camp counselors Amos (played by Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (played by Gordon), each with some professional theater experience under their belts, decide that the aspiring thespians attending the camp will participate in a tribute to the hospitalized patron, a biographical musical revue about her, which they’ll stage for the campers’ families. They’ll call it: “Joan, Still.” Of course, nothing’s been written. Not a line of dialogue, not a lyric. There’s also the factor that the kids have a full season of acting classes ahead of them.
The film has a wonderfully eclectic cast of characters, with all of the parts superbly performed. Special applause to co-screenwriter Galvin as Glenn, who not only has a sharp understanding of the technical side of putting on a show, but he also has hidden performance talent that may get a chance to shine. He has both style and panache. Galvin’s comic timing is sublime; the best in the movie.
Also enjoy the clever turns by Owen Thiele as costumer Gigi, Nathan Lee Graham as dance coach Clive, and Ayo Edebiri as an acting teacher named Janet. Alan Kim is a grandly amusing Mr. Park, a pipsqueak of a fellow who wants to be an agent when he grows up. Donovan Colan as Devon is superb throughout, but especially when he tells his parents a secret.
Traditional and unusual acting classes proceed and auditions are held for the prime roles in “Joan, Still.” Amos and Rebecca-Diane find themselves in a classic backstage drama, one of their own making. He’s a theater purist. The proscenium arch is his anchor. She’s willing to try another anchor, performing on a cruise ship. Writing “Joan, Still” is problematic for both of them. They are friends, not lovers, and tensions cloud their closeness. Amos is dedicated to the routine of camp life and enjoys the summer idyll. Elusive stardom beckons Rebecca-Diane, or so she thinks.
The Tony Award-winning Platt (for the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen”) has the movie’s most complex part. Amos believes in what he does and isn’t afraid to act like a diva, when appropriate. He’s also vulnerable to the reality that he’s teaching many different elements of theater, but he’s never been a star. Platt is excellent.
The difference between “Theater Camp” and a comic masterwork like “Waiting For Guffman,” which is about small-town folks putting on a show, is that the former celebrates the quirks and passions of its characters without mocking them, and the latter is a delicious satire about dreams and delusions. We laugh with the characters in “Theater Camp.” We laugh at them in “Waiting For Guffman.”
Platt, Galvin, Gordon, and Lieberman are real-life theater professionals, and they understand the joy of the communal nature of theater. “Joan, Still” is a musical, and “Theater Camp” is a tribute to that art form. The film’s creators love every aspect of the theatrical arts. The thrust of the movie is that the children must have their moment to sparkle. There are jokes aplenty, but they are from a perspective of adoration for what walking onto a stage and playing a character truly means.
The performance put on by the children is all-important. There’s a twist waiting for the film’s audience. And even a second twist. Will the show go on? Will “Joan, Still” succeed? Will AdirondACTS be sold? The campers’ summer adventure is more than just being about camaraderie. It’s also about the next step.
And that next step involves the absolute magic of believing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.