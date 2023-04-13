The movies have long enjoyed looking at businessmen, and the occasional businesswoman. Many of these films are successful at the box office.
An early model of a computer, which it was hoped would change how corporate research was conducted, is at the core of 1957’s entertaining “Desk Set,” which stars the popular team of Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy.
Hollywood studios have also long explored how new products are created. A good film from 2015 is “Joy,” featuring an engaging Jennifer Lawrence as Joy Mangano, the woman who created the self-wringing kitchen mop.
One of my all-time favorite movies is “The Solid Gold Cadillac,” the 1956 comedy which looks at how an average woman (a brilliant Judy Holliday), who owns a few shares of stock, can upend the plans of a handful of corrupt businessmen eager to profit from some chicanery.
A vastly underrated film is “Tucker: The Man And His Dream,” the biographical drama with comic embellishments starring Jeff Bridges as Preston Tucker, an inventor who strove to create the car of the future. It’s directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who displays a Tucker automobile inside his wonderful movie memorabilia museum at his Sonoma County winery in Geyserville in northern California.
A commercial product is the subject of the new film “Air,” which takes the audience to 1984, and, thanks to some solid decisions about the music of the era, treats moviegoers to such excellent song selections as “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan, “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper, “Tempted” by Squeeze, “Atomic Dog” by George Clinton, and “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger.
I wish as much attention to detail had been paid to one vital aspect of “Air,” which I’ll get to shortly. This is a movie about a shoe, but not just any shoe. It’s about the Air Jordan, one of the most successful branded products in American corporate and sports history. The Nike company, of Beaverton, Oregon (an eight-mile drive to the west of Portland) is named after the Greek goddess of victory. At the time, it isn’t as big a player in the sports world as its boss, Phil Knight, thinks it could be. The problem is how to get to the next level. Knight is played without much flourish by Ben Affleck, who also directed. A little flourish would have been nice to see.
A paltry $250,000 is set aside to sign a group of National Basketball Association players, five in all, with great professional potential, to promote its shoes, which are popular with runners, but not popular with kids on the street. Nike is third after Adidas and Converse in marketshare.
One decision maker at Nike, a pudgy, pasty fellow named Sonny Vaccaro, is convinced he has a better idea. He prefers to use the money to sign just one player. He wants the very promising rookie Michael Jordan to be the sole face (or feet, if you will) of Nike. He knows — he can feel it deep inside — that the 21-year-old Jordan, who was picked third in the first round of the 1984 NBA draft, will be one of greatest players in basketball history.
Vaccaro’s plan is clearcut. Design a great-looking shoe, call it the Air Jordan, and, as he firmly believes, the money will roll in. Nike will become a major player.
The thrust of “Air” lies in its simplicity, and this simplicity is rooted in the reality of how Air Jordans came to be. Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon with fiercely honest determination, will do an end run around Jordan’s agent and go directly to Jordan's parents to strike a deal. Firm in his belief that he will succeed, and gifted with a keen understanding of hardball corporate dynamics, regardless of how mellow Knight thinks Nike is, Vaccaro still never loses his workingman ethos. He is also not above making fun of himself. Chris Messina is superb as David Falk, Jordan’s aggrieved agent. His reaction to Nike's ploy is volcanic.
Vaccaro travels across the country with nothing but hope and ambition and visits Deloris and James Jordan — Michael’s parents — offering a deal for the ages. Or at least a deal for Nike’s ages. Deloris, wonderfully acted by Viola Davis, is the key to getting a deal done. She’s smart, and she makes a clever financial demand of her own. James, played by Julius Tennon, who is Davis’s real-life husband, knows completely why Deloris can be so impressive. Vaccaro is equally impressed and a deal is struck. Alex Convery’s solid, albeit, unflashy screenplay is best during these negotiating moments.
This is what happened, and this is what the “Air” tells us. However, it’s what’s missing that makes the film wobble.
Without Damon, the movie’s energy would dissipate. Vaccaro is the first person to develop and then deliver the concept of an athletic shoe built around one prodigious sports personality. Except for the important conversations between him and Deloris, the rest of “Air” relies on corporate offices and corporate meetings and corporate-speak and, frankly, it becomes a bit boring. Unimaginative, even. Affleck directs with a paint-by-numbers style that occasionally makes the goings-on stifling.
And then there’s the absence of Michael Jordan himself, which is that “vital aspect” to which I referred above. Affleck has had to defend his decision to not have Jordan be an essential living, breathing and talking character. He has claimed that no one can replicate Jordan. Well, for starters that’s an insult to quite a few Black actors who could, indeed, replicate a young adult Jordan. Additionally, the film is not about Michael the player. It’s about the rookie Jordan and the product he will represent.
Affleck has made the unacceptable decision to show Jordan from behind or to highlight close-ups of his hands. We do not see his face. I thought this was ridiculous, and it actually serves to take you out of the movie. It marginalizes the character.
We’re left with adults determining the direction of a young man’s life, and we don’t get to see him smile because the deal itself is very sweet. The movie is a touch less so.
