“You will eat less than you desire and more than you deserve.”
That sentence, which is both an admonishment and a warning, springs forth from the unsmiling face of Chef Julian Slowik, a brittle man about whom we will discover some very deep and disturbing secrets.
The movie is “The Menu,” and it’s a dark satire with a vengeful coating of horrific behavior during what was expected to be an acclaimed restaurant’s four-hour-and-25-minute meal of gastronomic brilliance. Slowik seems incapable of ever having had a sense of humor, although he clearly has a strong sense of getting even.
A robust laugh might fracture his face, which is probably why he mostly favors a benign smirk. Old photographs of him reveal that at one time he may actually have had that sense of humor. He’s even shown laughing. Slowik is a commanding presence at his restaurant, which is called Hawthorne and sits on a private 12-acre island off the coast of metropolitan Seattle. He’s an honored practitioner of molecular gastronomy — tiny bites, microgreens, pools of foam — all of it food whimsy that’s deadly serious.
The restaurant is obviously doing well, but Slowik harbors some deep and disturbing resentments; therefore, you watch the film wondering if everything is smoke and mirrors. You recognize that something is amiss. If he’s not as pleased with his success as his accolades indicate he should be, why not?
Enter the targets of his disdain. A small shuttle boat delivers the night’s clientele to Hawthorne. They’re expecting a fabulous meal, which is understandable because of Slowik’s culinary reputation. What they are served provides the bulk of a movie that offers beautiful imagery of supposedly fantastic dishes, which become less fantastic than promised, although infinitely more unsettling.
The wealthy and admiring customers, each of whom has shelled out $1,250 to taste Slowik’s supposedly inventive cuisine, are a who’s who of foodie nation. There is a trio of tech bros (played by Rob Yang, Arturo Castro, and Mark St. Cyr). A washed-up actor (John Leguizamo) hopes to interest Chef Slowik in a combination travel and cooking show. He brought along his assistant (Aimee Carrero). An obscenely rich married couple (Judith Light and Reed Birney) are part of the group. A sentence the husband utters about calling for his helicopter gets a laugh because of the circumstances during which it’s said.
The food critic who made Slowik famous (Janet McTeer) is with her editor (Paul Adelstein). A mysterious elderly woman (Rebecca Koon) truly seems to love her wine. In fact, we are advised that the tantalizing wine is not only made from grapes from “the same vineyard,” but also that the grapes are from “the exact same row of vines.”
Two characters, a young man named Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), who worships Slowik, and his “date” Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) are essential to the turn of the restaurant’s screwing of the rich establishment capitalists, although neither is part of the elite one-percent. Something wicked this way comes.
Some of the abusive wickedness is in the form of the maitre d’ named Elsa, a severe martinet from the get-go. She’s acted with relish by Hong Chau. The always-pleased sommelier is played by Peter Grosz. Dale, a sous chef with his own secret, is acted by Matthew Cornwell. Adam Aalderks is Jeremy Louden, another sous-chef, who is determined to live up to his head chef’s demands. At any cost. Christina Brucato is Katherine Keller, a third sous chef, whose idea it was to liven up the menu with a shocking act of brutality.
The evening belongs to modernist food, rigid architecture, and a firm restaurant hierarchy. You will enjoy what’s being served and please, no photographs of the food. Diners are encouraged not merely to “eat,” but to “taste, savor, relish” each perfectly created dish. When Slowik claps his hands loudly to begin one of the meal’s courses, you may well jump along with the cooks, who prepare the tantalizing food with tweezers and come to order with a robotically shouted: “Yes chef.” Is he soul-crushingly mean, or is he merely misunderstood?
“The Menu” is part psychological thriller and part horror movie. There will be blood. There are moments that are wickedly funny. Much of director Mark Mylod’s unique, well-paced, and savory film revolves around the importance of Margot. Who is she? Why is she with Tyler? Who else does she secretly know among the other guests? The screenplay by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy builds a carefully constructed puzzle, not only one made of expensive food, but also one crafted from anger, resentment, and cruelty.
Imagine a comfort food meal composed of an appetizer of chicken wings (hot, medium, or mild), an entree of thinly-sliced roast beef on a kummelweck roll with its coating of caraway seeds and rock salt, and a dessert of sponge candy. However, we are not in the realm of comfort food. In “The Menu,” you’ll become riveted by what a succulent, $9.95 hamburger can mean.
In 1978, a film’s title asked “Who Is Killing The Great Chefs Of Europe?” In “The Menu,” which is playing in theaters, the guests become increasingly more concerned, soon agitated, then angry, and their questions revolve around escape. But wait, there’s dessert.
Ralph Fiennes is delicious as Chef Slowik. His performance crackles with the anticipation of each course on the Hawthorne’s menu. The rest of the excellent cast is up to the challenge of delivering well-constructed dialogue, some of it brilliantly comedic and some of it frighteningly ominous. One character insists that all of the mayhem is part of the show. It’s theater of the absurd, she trills.
After watching the “The Menu,” you may never eat S’mores again.
