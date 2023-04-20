It should come as no surprise to you that the dramatic television series “Succession” is a major obsession with a lot of people. Of course, we know the clever promotional tag of its network: “It’s not TV, it’s HBO;” however, the channel is still a form of televised entertainment, which is not a negative connotation at all.
After a particularly eventful episode of the show the other night — no spoilers of any kind from me — I decided to re-watch one of my favorite movies, which delivers themes that will be familiar to fans of “Succession,” including the unbridled desire to have great wealth, the corruption of that wealth, and the willingness to do almost anything to hold on to said wealth.
The film I watched again is writer-director Woody Allen’s “Match Point,” which is from 2005 and one of his best. From its very beginning, “Succession” reminded me of Allen’s feature. “Match Point” could certainly be considered a predictor of much that occurs in the series, including the lust for power and the desire to amass and maintain a fortune.
On “Succession,” Brian Cox plays Logan Roy, the billionaire media baron around whose life, which includes his adult children and wife, the program’s duplicitous and often darkly comic storylines swirl.
“Match Point” also stars Cox. He’s the patriarch of a very rich British family with all the connections necessary to afford them deluxe and influential lives. Cox expertly plays Alec Hewett, a financial wizard who owns a number of companies. He travels in those rich upper crust circles that command respect and allow him to make vital societal decisions. He radiates wealth and power easily.
With “Match Point,” Allen has created a compelling movie about the one thing everyone must have in order to survive. That singular key to success is luck. The film begins with a tennis ball hitting the net on a court. It could fall either way. In or out. Fair or foul. Everything relies on good luck.
Chris Wilton is a tennis pro who has played on the professional circuit, but didn’t have the killer instinct necessary to win major championships. He’s talented, smart and self-aware. He’s a lower middle-class fellow from Ireland, who decidedly knows what he’ll need in order to rise in society. His voice speaks to the audience: “I’d rather be lucky than good.”
The movie is about circumstances, coincidences, and most importantly, some old-fashioned luck. The good-looking Chris, smoothly and superbly acted by Jonathan Rhys Meyers, moves to London and takes a job as a pro at a posh, high-end tennis club. His first client is a member of the upper class, an easy-going, self-effacing chap named Tom, who is the son of the aforementioned Alec. Matthew Goode is exceptional as Tom.
Relaxing for drinks after teaching Tom some tennis moves, Chris begins some moves of his own. He softly wonders if there’s a music shop nearby where he can buy some opera recordings. Somewhere around the club says Tom, who then opens the door to Chris’s future by asking him if he’d like to go to the opera with him, his parents and his sister Chloe (a very good Emily Mortimer). At the opera, Chloe is clearly taken with Chris, and looks at him with spontaneous lust. Chris’s road from rags to riches is being paved.
Tom’s girlfriend is a sultry American beauty named Nola (a perfect Scarlett Johansson). She’s studying to be an actress, although that’s not working out. She hopes that marriage might be on the table. Alec has no problem with the relationship, but Tom’s mother Eleanor (a gloriously sarcastic Penelope Wilton) has other ideas. She’s not snide to Nola’s face, but she knows exactly what Nola’s flaws are: American. Mediocre actress. Not rich. When Eleanor sniffs the air around Nola, she smells failure.
In addition to their city house, the Hewetts have a grand country manor and Chloe has keen interest in Chris. There’s not a doubt to anyone that she desires him. Alec and Eleanor want Chloe to be happy. If she’s going to associate with Chris, then he needs to have a job that pays serious money.
Because her parents are eager for Chloe to have what she wants, Alec offers Chris a job in “one of my companies.” He accepts. For our former tennis player, the sky’s the limit. However, the bottom line is that the older Hewett, the center of the vortex of immense amounts of money, now “owns” Chris. Alec holds absolute power.
That the two most beautiful people in the film, Chris and Nola, find themselves susceptible to the whims of wealthy elites — Chris is more careful and craftier — is essential to what happens next. Their own secret romance is another trap forcing a multitude of increasingly dangerous decisions.
The movie, which is available on DVD and Blu-ray, and through VOD and streaming, is about seduction and deception. Lies are told. Manipulation is rampant. We are watching a family in which every member is immersed in playing their own clever little game.
“Match Point” is a great movie because it showcases Allen’s ability to offer insights into the human condition. He reveals telling insights about people who need to be brutal in order to protect what they consider important. If a bit of good luck comes their way, all the better. Accept it. Never regret it.
“Succession” offers a broader multi-layered canvas, but “Match Point,” with its exceptional production values, is well worth your time. In many ways, the film is even more precise.
