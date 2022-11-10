There they were, thousands of screaming teenage girls surrounding the Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto at the peak of the recent Toronto International Film Festival.
There was no escaping the shrill sound that emanated from the throng. It could be heard for blocks along King Street W. Here and there in the mix I noticed what were clearly concerned parents, who had either been cajoled by their children into being part of the experience or insisted on chaperoning their youngsters for safety’s sake.
The object of the raucous joy was pop music superstar and burgeoning movie actor Harry Styles. He was at TIFF to promote “My Policeman,” his second feature film of 2022. The autograph seekers and lookie-loos were out in force.
I know a few autograph hunters from Buffalo-Niagara who are always part of the large cluster of fans at TIFF. They gather near stage doors, restaurant entrances, and hotel exits eagerly hoping to score a signature from their favorite publicity-seeking celebrities, who pounce on TIFF’s worldwide spotlight as if it were a pound of perfectly cooked Canadian bacon.
Image the chagrin of the autograph regulars as they were compelled to share streets and alleyways with all those shrieking teenage girls hoping to get up-close-and-personal with Styles and to see what the fashion trendsetter was wearing. For the record, he was in a smashing, vivid green suit. To Styles’ credit, he happily signed autographs for those lucky enough to be in the front of the very deep rows of fans, all of whom assuredly rose at dawn to be part of the rollicking scene.
I liked Styles in the entertaining “Don’t Worry Darling,” which opened in September, and I thought he acquitted himself well in the psychological thriller.
“My Policeman,” which is streaming on Prime Video, is a film different from the melodramatic “Don’t Worry Darling.” It’s more serious, and it’s essential that the character Styles plays is believable and exhibits a depth of realism that keeps audiences interested. Additionally, he has star billing. His is the only cast name above the title.
One of the comments repeated at TIFF about Styles regarding “My Policeman” was that he didn’t act the part as required. In fact, some were saying he couldn’t act at all. It’s one of the first things I heard from a friend with whom I crossed paths at TIFF.
I’m here to write that Styles can, indeed, act. The problem is that certain critics and moviegoers failed to understand the hesitancy of his character. They were too busy focusing on gossip and that wretched, purposefully negative, parrot-the-crowd, film festival blather that dooms good movies.
Regarding “My Policeman,” yes, if you compare Styles to the sterling cast that accompanies him throughout this monumentally adult drama, he has room to grow. Of course he doesn’t have their experience. Most of them are stage-trained. However, what he does, assuredly with the approval of director Michael Grandage, is to utterly and completely understand his character’s fluctuating emotions.
Styles plays Tom, a new, young, Brighton, England police officer. In the late 1950s, Brighton is a beautiful seaside tourist town on the English Channel, 50 miles south of London. It’s safe, clean, and wonderfully cultured.
During a routine call about an elderly woman and a bicycle mishap, Tom meets Patrick (David Dawson), a local museum curator with good looks and artistic style to spare. Tom is a shy fellow, and he’s quietly dating Marion (Emma Corrin), a teacher; however, the male-female relationship lacks energy. They may even get married because Tom has been told that unmarried cops don’t rise high in the ranks. However, there’s something missing from his life.
That missing element is passion. Patrick and Tom forge a pleasant friendship, and soon Tom, making the first move, is involved with him in his first gay sexual relationship. He’s happy with Patrick, but he also likes the idea of marrying Emma. The crux of the film relies on the cultural and romantic triangle that develops among the three characters. It’s filled with a distinctive sense of friendship and fraught with extreme danger.
For Tom, homosexuality is forbidden because it’s literally against the law in Great Britain. A policeman should not be gay. Certainly, he must never be seen in secret gay clubs.
What Styles does, and why he’s so good in the part, is to play Tom’s deep emotional conflicts honestly. Everything about his unique life is new to him. He’s no longer the lad who didn’t enjoy reading. He likes the idea of learning about art and classical music. He appreciates being an adult. Styles rightly plays his character’s hesitancy strongly. If discovered, Tom could go to prison. Powerful undercurrents, which I shall not reveal, exist.
“My Policeman” unreels in two distinct stories told in realistic fashion. Ron Nyswaner’s excellent, multi-layered screenplay crosscuts scenes between the younger Tom, Patrick, and Marion and scenes involving their older selves 40 years later. Patrick has had a stroke, but Tom wants nothing to do with him. Marion is a guardian angel of mercy, who thinks Patrick needs a comfortable home in which to recover.
This aspect of the story details the personal drama that all families face, regardless of how they’re structured. Marion believes human kindness is required. Tom is sullen and moody. The older adults are played by Rupert Everett, Gina McKee, and Linus Roache — Patrick, Marion, and Tom, respectively.
The screenplay is based on a novel by Bethan Roberts, who took her story from the real-life experiences of celebrated British novelist E. M. Forster. “My Policeman” is graced with beautiful production values on every level. The acting by the entire cast is outstanding. Important things are revealed in the superb movie through the characters’ eyes. Grandage has clearly, and correctly, encouraged his cast not to overplay.
“My Policeman” arrives at the start of awards season. It deserves to be in the middle of the always crowded field for honors.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.