Original 'Nightmare Alley' to unreel at Screening Room

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.