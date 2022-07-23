In part one of the story of Fish Creek, we covered the history of the 4.4-mile-long stream that wandered through the Tuscarora Nation before splashing into the Niagara Gorge. Its course was altered by the Lewiston Reservoir and the Niagara Scenic Parkway, where the creek now enters a man-made tunnel. In its natural path, part of the creek flowed into sinkholes and fissures in the creekbed, carving out a system of interconnected cave passages in the dolostone bedrock at the top of the Niagara Escarpment.
Since the 1820s there have been reports of a large cave system south of the village of Lewiston. Unfortunately the first 30 feet or so of the entrances were filled in with concrete in 1962, so the caves have not been accessible to explorers since then. You cannot get to the entrances legally because the area is extremely dangerous, so we are unable to describe the location. However, through archives and accounts by explorers, we have constructed the history of these linked caves and will give you a “tour” of the inside, which is believed to be roughly a half mile long.
The Milk Cave System was once thought of as three separate caves — Milk Cave, sometimes called Buttermilk Cave; Gorge Cave, also known as Hewitt’s Cellar; and Salamander Cave. According to accounts by explorers the three cave entrances are connected, forming a large labyrinth.
Milk Cave / Buttermilk Cave is the main and northernmost cave in the system. It has side passages that connect to the other cave entrances to the south. During times of heavy rain there was a heavy flow out of the cave entrances. The water appeared white and foamy as it splashed over rocks and down into the gorge. This area was once known as St Patrick’s Falls.
Milk Cave was described in 1956 to Clarence O. Lewis, Niagara County Historian, by a Mr. McCarthy and a Mr. Waldran as follows:
“The cave as they described it to me, has about a 10 foot opening and enlarges to about 32 feet in width, with a height of possibly 12 feet. It continues thus for a distance of 64 feet and then decreases to an opening of some 3 or 4 feet, into another cave similar to the first except that it may be considerably longer. Having no light they did not enter this second cave.”
Cave formations are protected by state law. Some of the formations found in sections of the Milk Cave System include stalactites, flowstone, bacon (thin sheets of banded calcite that look like bacon hanging from the ceiling) and aragonite (cave calcite) crystals.
Gorge Cave / Hewitt’s Cellar is located about 100 feet south of Milk Cave. It tunneled under land owned by J.P. Hewitt that was known as the Mile Reserve; these were one-mile strips of land on the gorge once controlled by the British, originally turned over by Native Americans in reparation for the Bloody Run Gorge Massacre. Hewitt’s land had a large section of Fish Creek flowing through it and several sinkholes of moderate depth.
Salamander Cave is named for several lively salamanders found just inside its two entrances by explorers. It is located about 45 feet south of Gorge Cave and is connected to it and the larger Milk Cave. To the south of Salamander Cave is Spring Cave, which is believed to have a water connection to the other caves.
LOCAL LORE AND TALL TALES
There comes a point in every historical account when the author must decide if material from previous articles, and local lore, should be included. The information has value if only to present the community’s ongoing response to their history.
The Milk Cave System has a number of stories attached to it.
“Tramps rounded up at Lewiston” read the headline in the May 5, 1902, Lockport Union-Sun. A group of four men terrorized the Lewiston area for a week and had camped in Milk Cave as a hideout. They were eventually caught and arrested.
Shooter Hides Out In Cave: A 1956 article by Clarence O. Lewis mentions a gunman who shot a woman in Lewiston and hid in the cave for several weeks, later being caught and sent to prison.
Drifting further from verifiable facts, there are stories of soldiers from nearby Fort Gray sheltering in the caves and hiding valuable possessions to escape pillage during the wars.
• • •
Thanks to Tom Collister, curator for the Historical Association of Lewiston, for his help with this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.