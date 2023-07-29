Have you noticed the signs for locally grown beef in various places across the area? Raising beef cows, like raising any other animal, is similar to having children. You have to worry about how they are growing, medical care, their living environment and a myriad of other issues. Here is a brief insight into raising beef.
Beef breeds are different from dairy breeds. When you look at the animals, they have a stockier build. You might be familiar with Black Angus and Herefords, but there are a number of other breeds grown for beef.
Likewise, there are many different styles of raising beef. Some farmers have a cow/calf operation. They care for the animals from birth until they are ready to be slaughtered. Other farmers have feeder operations. Those farmers take in older calves and raise them to a certain weight.
When barns are used to house animals, the farmers make certain they are sturdy, safe and can be kept clean. Whatever type of bedding is used, it is cleaned regularly so there is a fresh area for the animals to lie down.
Many beef animals have access to pastures and spend a lot of time outdoors. Farmers check on them multiple times a day. Often, there are water troughs to be filled. Likewise, farmers make certain the cattle have a balanced diet. While pasturing the bovines allows them to enjoy the various grasses, the diet is often supplemented with grains, salt licks and various minerals.
While pasture lot is common, some farmers prefer what is called the feed lot style. These animals have indoor access. In this case, farmers often put out fans to help keep the animals cool during heat waves. This does involve cleaning the barns, scraping manure, and keeping fresh bedding available for them.
Veterinary care is important for the animals. There are various vaccinations to keep the animals healthy. Hoof trimming is important so they can walk properly. When feeding and watering the cows, farmers keep an eye out for animals that may be ill or in need of special care.
How long does it take for a calf to grow to the proper weight? Depending on the breed, it can take two to three years. One of the challenges in New York is a lack of slaughterhouses for the animals. It takes careful planning to raise the animal and get the meat to market in this case.
If you are interested in purchasing local beef, there are various pages on Facebook. You can also check the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County website for links to all kinds of local foods.
When you are traveling the county, keep your eye out for the beef animals. Even today, as we pass a herd, we point out the cows. It is satisfying to know that the food we consume is local and was raised with care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.