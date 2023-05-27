The other day, Jim and I were out for a drive. I noticed some corn fields were planted with plastic over each row. That brought back memories of our dairy farming. Each spring Jim would plant corn for his cows. However, he did not use black plastic. Black plastic is only used on sweet corn to help it germinate and grow. It protects the crop if is planted early and protects it from a late frost.
So, what are some fun facts about sweet corn for people and field corn for cows and other livestock?
When you drive by the field, each ear has strands of what looks like thread from the end. That is corn silk. Each ear has many strands of corn silk on it. The silk has a very important purpose. It is how the pollen that comes from the tassel gravitates to each unfertilized kernels on the ear. Remember, each kernel is actually a seed.
Sweet corn, as the name implies is sweeter. There were years that the sweet corn in our garden and the field corn cross pollenated. The result was a less sweet and tougher to chew corn.
Field corn is not harvested when it first ripens. Instead, farmers wait until it starts to dry. This is when the kernels on the cob actually start to dent. In fact, some refer to field corn as dent corn. Field corn can be harvested by chopping up the entire plant for corn silage to feed cows, or wait till all the nutrients move to the kernels and the kernels mature and dry. That is grain corn that may also be fed to livestock, used to make ethanol or used for one of may other products.
Most sweet corn is harvested by hand, one ear at a time. With the plethora of varieties available, corn is in local season as early as July 1 in New York. Most harvest is done by mid October, although there are a few later varieties according to New York Ag and Markets. The first frost can end harvest completely for that year.
Field corn can be harvested a bit later. Farmers wait until it is dry enough for use. Sometimes weather conditions prevent an earlier harvest. If we get a lot of rain, there may be too much mud to drive through.
One similarity between these two crops is the care. Farmers do, on occasion, have to protect them with various sprays. This is to keep weeds down so the corn can grow properly and to prevent insects. No one is fond of peeling back the husk of corn and finding that little extra protein in a worm.
Some seeds are pretreated to prevent insects in the soil from eating the seed. An advantage of pretreated seed is that farmers can reduce their carbon footprint. There is now need to repeatedly go through a field with various sprays so less fuel is needed. Equipment that is used less has fewer breakdowns. A third advantage is reducing labor costs for that job, allowing employees to work on other tasks.
Color is another difference between sweet and field corn. Sweet corn can range from white to light yellow to dark gold and sometimes have a variety of colors on the cob. Field corn is almost uniformly a rich yellow, at least before it dries.
You might wonder which corn is used for flour. The answer is: neither. That is still another type of corn known as flint corn. Like the field corn, this is harvested dried. It does not get the dent of field corn because these kernels are softer throughout. However, once the corn has dried, it can easily be ground into flour.
Popcorn is another story. This corn has a hard covering to each seed. These tend to be the smallest kernels and are more pointed on the end.
The ornamental corn you might hang as a decoration is known as Pod corn. It is not consumable in any format.
I started reminiscing about the different corn types we used to grow and then, as with many topics, kept thinking about the possibilities. I’m looking forward to those first ears of sweet corn. With the many varieties available locally, I’ll probably do a lot of taste testing to see which I prefer.
